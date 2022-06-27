50 famous bald actors every movie buff will easily recognise

Many actors have gained prominence in the acting world due to their talents over the years. New actors are also discovered almost every day, and they are gifted and skilful. If you enjoy watching movies, you have probably seen some of the most well-known bald actors, both white and black.

Famous bald actors every movie buff will easily recognise. Photo: Greg Doherty, VCG, J. Countess, Stephen Lovekin, Toni Anne Barson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The greatest bald celebrities have kept their fans hooked to the screens by portraying different roles in movies and TV shows. While most of them are legendary, some recent additions to the list have received praise for their work.

10 famous bald black actors

From Hollywood and Bollywood to Broadway and beyond, renowned actors light up the globe on stage and in films. Below are the most famous bald people in the entertainment industry.

1. Common

Common speaks onstage as Good Trouble Talk participant during the 2022 John Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at The Schuyler at Hamilton Hotel in Washington, DC. Photo: Brian Stukes

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 March 1972

13 March 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States

Lonnie Rashid Lynn, famously known by his stage name, is a popular singer and actor. He released his first album in 1994, titled Resurrection. The actor has appeared in several films and TV shows like Never Have I Ever, Sherman's Showcase and The Lion Guard. He is a pescatarian

2. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 May 1972

2 May 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States

Popularly known as The Rock, Dwayne is among the most famous actors you will not want to miss watching. He is also widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Dwayne has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. Some of his major roles include Fighting with My Family, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Fate of the Furious.

3. Dave Chapelle

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 August 1973

24 August 1973 Age: 48 years (as of July 2022)

48 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Dave Chappelle first became known in America as a comedian. Nevertheless, Dave proved that he could be successful not only in one profession. He has appeared in shows like Dem Tinseltown Homiez, The Hollywood Guys, Baldwin Cafe and Undercover Brother. He is also a filmmaker and scriptwriter.

4. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 July 1967

18 July 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Alameda County, California, United States

Vin is one of the world's highest-grossing actors. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He began auditioning for roles in the early 1990s and has since appeared in over 50 films and TV shows, including ARK: The Animated Series, Thor: Love and Thunder and Bloodshot.

5. Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 July 1968

30 July 1968 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Flint, Michigan, United States

Before he began acting, Terry was part of the WMU football team. Terry first appeared on screen in 2000 when he was featured in the film The 6th Day as Vincent.

Besides acting, Terry has also hosted television programs such as America's Got Talent, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and America's Got Talent: The Champions.

6. Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne bows during the curtain call on the opening night of "American Buffalo" on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 July 1961

30 July 1961 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States

Laurence, at the age of 11, received positive reviews for his first acting role in the film If You Give a Dance, You Gotta Pay the Band as Fish. He has won Emmy Awards and Tony Awards for his roles on stage and screen. Laurence Fishburne is famous for acting in movies such as Black-ish, History's Greatest Mysteries, and The Cave of Adullam.

7. Damon Wayans

Actor Damon Wayans speaks onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 4 September 1960

4 September 1960 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States

Damon is famous for not only his acting career but also for being a comedian, producer, writer, and member of the Wayans family of entertainers. His breakthrough came as a writer and performer on FOX's comedy show Living Color from 1990 to 1992. He has starred in several films and television shows, some of which he has co-produced or co-written.

8. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson attends the "Morbius" Fan Special Screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 December 1978

30 December 1978 Age: 43 years (as of July 2022)

43 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth: Watts, California, United States

Tyrese was first featured on screen in 1996 on the television series Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. In 2001, he appeared as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Tyrese is also an R&B singer, and he released his first self-titled album in 1998. The album was number twelve on the U.S Billboard Hot 100.

9. Steve Harvey

Rob Lowe vs. Terrence Howard Hosted by Steve Harvey, the seventh season of Celebrity Family Feud kicks off with the Lone Star Rob Lowe playing against actor Terrence Howard. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 January 1957

17 January 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Welch, West Virginia, United States

Steve performed stand-up comedy in the early 1980s and hosted Showtime at the Apollo and The Steve Harvey Show on The WB. He was first featured on screen in 1994 in Me and the Boys.

He is the founder of Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment company. In addition, he launched an African version of Family Feud and invested in the HDNet takeover along with Anthem Sports and Entertainment.

10. Charles S. Dutton

Actor Charles S. Dutton attends the 12th Annual Monte Cristo Awards at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 January 1951

30 January 1951 Age: 71 years (as of 2022)

71 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Charles is an actor and director best known for his roles in television series such as Longmire, Zero Hour, and Law & Order: LA. He began acting in 1985 and has since appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. Some of the series he has directed include The Corner and Sleeper Cell.

10 famous bald white actors

Hollywood has for many years produced well-known performers who have helped the film business expand. The famous bald men actors in the industry are listed below.

11. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis attends the "Glass" NY Premiere at SVA Theater in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 March 1955

19 March 1955 Age: 67 years (as of 2022)

67 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Idar-Oberstein, Germany

In the 1970s, Bruce Willis' career began on an off-Broadway stage. His starring part in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting helped him become famous.

In 2015, he made his Broadway debut in the production of Misery. Besides acting, he is also a producer, singer, and writer. He made his music debut in 1987 with The Return of Bruno. Since his debut, he has appeared in more than 140 films and TV series.

12. Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson attends the photocall for "Triangle Of Sadness" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 23 July 1961

23 July 1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Midland, Texas, United States

Woody is an American actor and playwright. He began his acting career in 1978 when he appeared in an uncredited Harper Valley P.T.A film. His big break was in 1989 in the TV series Dear John where he played the role of Richard.

Harrelson is an enthusiast and supporter of the legalization of mar*juana and hemp and identifies himself as an anarchist. According to his IMDb profile, he has appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows.

13. Steve Speirs

Steve Speirs attends the TV Choice Awards 2015 at Hilton Park Lane in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 February 1965

22 February 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Troedyrhiw, United Kingdom

Steve first appeared on-screen in 1989 when he was featured in the television series We Are Seven as Albert Thomas. He is famous for acting and writing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) and Eragon (2006).

14. J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons attends the world premiere of "Downton Abbey: A New Era" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 January 1955

9 January 1955 Age: 67 years (as of 2022)

67 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Grosse Pointe, Michigan, United States

Simmons is an American actor considered one of his generation's most prolific and well-established character actors. He has appeared in over 200 film and television roles since his debut in 1986. He has also received various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

He will be playing various roles in various upcoming films and TV series such as My Only Sunshine, One Day as a Lion, You Can't Run Forever, Little Brother and Batgirl.

15. Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel attends the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29 November 1955

29 November 1955 Age: 66 years (as of 2022)

66 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Willowdale, Toronto, Canada

Howie is not a new name in the entertainment industry, especially if you are a great fan of the American's Got Talent show. He is a Canadian comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host, and author.

Mandel started his charitable foundation called Breakout the Masks, which helps provide personal protective equipment to health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Howie is also involved in Bell's Let's Talk Day initiatives to help people struggling with mental health issues.

16. Ben Kingsley

Sir Ben Kingsley attends The Prince's Trust Awards 2022 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31 December 1943

31 December 1943 Age: 78 years (as of 2022)

78 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Snainton, United Kingdom

Sir Ben Kingsley, born Krishna Pandit Bhanji, is an English actor with a career spanning over five decades. He has garnered numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Golden Globes.

Ben has appeared in more than 140 films and TV shows. Some include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Locked Down and The Red Sea Diving Resort.

17. John Malkovich

John Malkovich walks the red carpet ahead of " The New Pope" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy. Photo: Matteo Chinellato

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 December 1953

9 December 1953 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Christopher, Illinois, United States

Malkovich is a famous actor who has appeared in more than 70 films and TV series, including The Killing Fields, Being John Malkovich, Burn After Reading, Warm Bodies and Velvet Buzzsaw. He has also produced films such as Ghost World, Juno, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Throughout his career, he has been nominated for several awards and won the majority of them, like the Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor.

18. Matt Lucas

Actor Matt Lucas at "Doctor Who" BBC America official panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 March 1974

5 March 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Paddington, London, United Kingdom

Matt is a British-German actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter. He is best known for his work with David Walliams on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.

Matt began acting in 1995 when he appeared in the TV series The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer. The same year, he appeared in a music video, Blur: Country House as Doctor. Since then, he has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series.

19. Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis attends the 2022 Fox Upfront in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 30 August 1963

30 August 1963 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lowell, Massachusetts, United States

Michael is a television director, television producer and musician. He began acting in 1989 in the TV series Miami Vice. Some of his major roles include Vic Mackey in The Shield and Nathaniel Barnes in Gotham.

20. Christopher Meloni

NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City Pictured: Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 April 1961

2 April 1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Meloni is known for his television roles as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler on the NBC legal drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He began acting in 1988 and has since appeared in numerous films and TV series. Other series he has appeared in include: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Maxxx, Harley Quinn, and Happy!.

10 famous bald actors in Bollywood

Given that Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world, it is easy to fathom how many actors have come and gone. Male superstars are well-known for having appealing personalities, talent, superhero-like physiques, and height. The top 10 bald actors in history are listed below.

21. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher attends Dada Films With The Cinema Society Host The Premiere Of "Jim Allison: Breakthrough" at The Landmark at 57 West in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7 March 1955

7 March 1955 Age: 67 years (as of 2022)

67 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Shimla, India

Anupam Kher is a former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He has appeared in over 500 films predominantly in the Hindi language, and many plays.

Besides working in Hindi films, he has also appeared in international films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee's Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution and Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai.

22. Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani attends the Saregamapa TV reality show for film promotion Dabbang in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 June 1973

28 June 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Vishal is an Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer. He has sung various hit songs for various genres. Some of the popular ones include Dhoom Again, Jee le Zara, I Feel Good, Jab Mila Tu, Har Funn Maula, and Khuda Hafiz. He has appeared on several reality TV shows such as Times of Music, One Mic Stand, Indian Idol and Rock on 2.

23. Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan at the celebratory Ganesh Chaturthi lunch hosted by actor Jeetendra and his wife, Shobha Kapoor, at their residence, Krishna Bungalow in Mumbai, India. Photo: Rubina A. Khan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 6 September 1949

6 September 1949 Age: 72 years (as of 2022)

72 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Rakesh is an Indian producer, director, screenwriter, editor, and former actor. He acted in 84 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

He was honoured on 3 December 2006 during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji for his contribution to mainstream cinema. On 11 December 2006, he was also honoured during the Global Indian Film Awards (GIFA) for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema over the past 35 years.

24. Raghu Ram

Indian TV producer and actor Raghu Ram poses during an exclusive interview with ht48hours-Hindustan Times at Andheri in Mumbai, India. Photo: Pratham Gokhale

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 15 April 1975

15 April 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Machilipatnam, India

Ram is an Indian actor and television producer. He was the brains behind the reality TV programmes MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd, and MTV Roadies.

He was also nominated for the Best Singer Award at the GIMA Awards 2012 for his song Manmaani. He is also a writer and wrote a book on his life titled Rearview: My Roadies Journey, which Rupa Publications published.

25. Rajiv Lakshman

Date of birth: 15 April 1975

15 April 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Machilipatnam, India

Rajiv is a television personality, producer and actor. He is a former presenter of MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Roadies. He is the twin brother of Raghu Ram, who was also involved in the show. He has appeared in films like Rainbow, Tees Maar Khan and Sinskaari.

26. Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla attends the press conference for the film Lahore in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 March 1963

5 March 1963 Age: 59 years (as of 2022)

59 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Gorakhpur, India

Shukla is an Indian actor, screenwriter, and film director. He began his professional theatre career in 1986 with roles in plays like A View From The Bridge, Look Back in Anger, Ghashiram Kotwal and Hayvadan.

He has appeared in more than 120 films and TV series, including Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Madam Chief Minister and The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.

27. Sathyaraj

Date of birth: 3 October 1954

3 October 1954 Age: 67 years (as of 2022)

67 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Coimbatore, India

Sathyaraj, whose real name is Rangaraj Subbiah, is an Indian actor, producer, director and media personality who has predominantly appeared in Tamil cinema. He started his career in antagonistic roles and later played lead roles. He has appeared in films like Veetla Vishesham, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Prati Roju Pandaage.

28. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth attends the "Darbar" film trailer launch in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 12 December 1950

12 December 1950 Age: 71 years (as of 2022)

71 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bengaluru, India

Actor, producer and screenwriter Rajinikanth mostly produces and writes for Tamil films. He has received numerous honours, including a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award and four Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards.

He is regarded as one of the most well-liked actors in Indian film history. His distinctive film speech and quirks, as well as his political statements and generosity, have all been credited as contributing to his appeal.

29. Amrish Puri

1990, Portrait of Amrish Puri. Photo: Dinodia Photos

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 June 1932

22 June 1932 Age: 72 years (at the time of his death)

72 years (at the time of his death) Place of birth: Nawanshahr, India

Amrish Puri was an Indian actor who was an important figure in Indian theatre and cinema. He is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Punjabi, Hindi cinema, and other Indian and international film industries.

He is most remembered for his role as Mr Pandey in Police Force: An Inside Story, as Saligrama Oberoi in Love and as Hasan Kairanvi in Kachchi Sadak. Puri was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer. He died on 12 January 2005.

30. Feroz Khan

Feroz Khan arrives at Lilavati to meet Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Vijayanand Gupta

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 September 1939

25 September 1939 Age: 69 years (at the time of his death)

69 years (at the time of his death) Place of birth: Bengaluru, India

Feroz Khan was an Indian actor, film editor, producer and director best known for his work in Hindi cinema. At the time of his death on 27 April 2009, he had appeared in more than 65 films.

Khan is best known for his roles in films such as Shankar Shambhu, Darinda, Khoon Aur Paani and Meet Mere Man Ke.

10 famous bald actors with beards

Sometimes, a look cannot be finished without a fully grown beard. All these bald actors in Hollywood have worn beards at some point, and some have even made it their defining look.

31. Jason Statham

Actor Jason Statham visits the SiriusXM studios in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 July 1967

26 July 1967 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Shirebrook, United Kingdom

Jason is an English actor known for portraying characters in various action-thriller films. Jason became more famous in 2011 when he played the role of Arthur Bishop in The Mechanic. He also led in The Expendables as Lee Christmas and Parker as Parker.

32. Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: gotpap

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 16 April 1965

16 April 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Besides acting, Jon is also a producer and director. He began acting professionally in 1984 in the film No Small Affair as Charles Cummings. Since his debut, he has appeared in other notable films and TV series such as Supergirl, The Kominsky Method and Arrow.

33. John Travolta

John Travolta is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. Photo: BG017

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 February 1954

18 February 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, United States

Apart from acting, John is also a singer. He came to public attention during the 1970s, appearing on the sitcom Welcome Back. Other films and TV series he has acted in include Die Hart, The Poison Rose and American Crime Story.

34. Sean Connery

Cecile B. DeMille Award winner Sean Connery in the photo room during the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Joseph Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 August 1930

25 August 1930 Age: 90 years (at the time of his death)

90 years (at the time of his death) Place of birth: Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Prior to landing the part of James Bond, Sean, a Scottish actor, performed in minor theatre and television projects. A Bridge Too Far, The Name of the Rose, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade are just a few of the movies and TV shows in which he has acted. At the age of 90, the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Bahamas home on 31 October 2020.

35. Jonathan Banks

Actor Jonathan Banks attends the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31 January 1947

31 January 1947 Age: 75 years (as of 2022)

75 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Banks' first film appearances include Airplane!, 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop. Born in Washington, D.C., Jonathan grew up in Chillum Heights, Maryland.

Since his debut, he has appeared in more than 170 films and series. One of his major roles is as Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul, where he has appeared in more than 60 episodes.

36. Mike Colter

Mike Colter attends the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 August 1976

26 August 1976 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Mike Colter is best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the streaming television series Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones.

He began acting in 2002 and has since appeared in more than 40 films and TV series. Some of his current acting roles in 2022 include Evil as David Acosta and I'm Charlie Walker as Charlie Walker.

37. Amaury Nolasco

Date of birth: 24 December 1970

24 December 1970 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Amaury Nolasco is a Puerto Rican actor and producer, best known for the role of Fernando Sucre on the Fox television series Prison Break. He was one f the lead characters and appeared in 79 episodes. Amaury has also appeared in other series like Deception, Hightown, Telenovela and Gang Related

38. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 1 January 1969

1 January 1969 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States

Morris Chestnut spans over 25 years in acting. In his debut film, he played a starring role and eventually appeared in several prominent roles.

Chestnut has produced movies such as When the Bough Breaks and Not Easily Broken. He has also produced the series Stage Black and directed the 2014 short film Brakedown.

39. Chris Spencer

Comedian Chris Spencer attended the A Pathways Christmas With The Butlers And Friends at H.O.M.E. in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 January 1968

2 January 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

54 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Chris is a comedian, writer, and producer in addition to being an actor. He played his first significant part in two episodes of the Vibe series in 1997. He later starred in several movies, including Real Husbands of Hollywood, Wild 'N Out, Laffapalooza, and In the Flow with Affion Crockett.

40. Rockmond Dunbar

Actor Rockmond Dunbar arrives during the premiere of Hulu's "The Path" at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodrigue

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 January 1973

11 January 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Berkeley, California, United States

Rockmond is best known for his roles as Baines on the NBC series Earth 2 and Benjamin Miles "C-Note" Franklin on the Fox crime drama Prison Break. He has also appeared in other series like 9-1-1, Aftershock, Scorpion and The Path. He was also an executive producer of Into the Dark and For Richer or Poorer.

10 famous bald actors with glasses

Glasses adornment is now more of a fashion statement than a practical requirement. Popular bald actors who constantly wear glasses include.

41. Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs during Maxim 100th Issue Weekend - Party Arrivals at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: J.Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 January 1971

2 January 1971 Age: years (as of 2022)

years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States

Taye was first featured in the television series New York Undercover as Stephon in 1996. He is famous for playing a role in the Broadway musicals Rent and Empire. Taye has starred in 67 films and produced six films and series.

42. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson attends the premiere of Shaft during the 23rd Annual American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida. Photo: J. Countess

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 21 December 1948

21 December 1948 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

73 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Samuel is one of the most recognised actors of his generation. He has appeared in more than 150 films. He rose to fame in 1988 when he featured in films such as Coming to America, Juice, True Romance and many more.

He has also done voice-overs for several animated films, documentaries, television series and video games. In 2022 March, he was awarded Honorary Governors Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

43. Bob Hoskins

American actor Bob Hoskins attends the photo shoot during the San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal Palace in San Sebastian, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 26 October 1942

26 October 1942 Age: 71 years (as of 2022)

71 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bury St Edmunds, United Kingdom

Bob is famous for his lead roles in films and television series such as Good Friday, MonaLisa, Super Mario Bros and many more. As a result of his hard work in the entertainment industry, he has received several awards, such as the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. He announced his retirement on 8 August 2012 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.

44. Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci attends the Dunhill & Dylan Jones Pre-BAFTA dinner at Dunhill Bourdon House in London, United Kingdom. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 November 1960

11 November 1960 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Peekskill, New York, United States

Stanley began acting at the age of 25 years. He was featured in the film Prizzi's Honor as a soldier in 1985. Since then, he has been featured in 134 films and TV series. He directed his first movie, Big Night, in 1996. In his entertainment career, Stanley has won four Emmy Awards.

45. David Ogden Stiers

David Ogden Stiers attends the premiere of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 31 October 1942

31 October 1942 Age death: 75 years (as of 2018)

75 years (as of 2018) Place of birth: Peoria, Illinois, United States

David was famous for appearing in numerous productions on Broadway and the role of Feldman in The Magic Show. He has also done voice-overs for various films and television productions. During his acting career, he appeared in 169 films and television series. David died at his home in Newport, Oregon, on 3 March 2018, at the age of 75, from complications related to bladder cancer.

46. Ed Harris

Actor Ed Harris gives a speech at the Project Angel Foods Divine Design 2004 Gala at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 November 1950

28 November 1950 Age: 71 years (as of 2022)

71 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Englewood Health, Englewood, New Jersey, United States

Ed is famous for appearing in films such as Apollo 13, The Truman, Pollock and many more. The Hours earned him an Italian Online Movie Award for the Best Supporting Actor in 2003. He currently stars as the Man in Black in the HBO science-fiction series Westworld from 2016 to the present.

47. Larry David

Larry David during the 5th Annual New York Times Arts & Leisure Weekend at CUNY Graduate Center in New York, New York, United States. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 July 1947

2 July 1947 Age: 75 years (as of 2022)

75 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Larry gained further recognition for the NBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm which he created and stars as himself. In 2004, fellow comedians and comedy insiders voted him the 23rd greatest comedy star. Since 2015, he has made recurring guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.

48. Mitch Pileggi

Mitch Pileggi speaks onstage at the 2017 New York Comic Con -Day 4 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 5 April 1952

5 April 1952 Age: 70 years (as of 2022)

70 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States

Mitch began acting when he was a high school student in Turkey, playing musical theatre. He first appeared on screen in 1982 when he was featured on Mongrel as Woody.

Mitch has appeared in other fims and TV shows such as Trouble Shooters: Trapped Beneath the Earth, Return of the Living Dead: Part II, Death Wish 4: The Crackdown and many more.

49. Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart onstage during the Long-term Creative Effectiveness - Building Fandoms With the Star Trek Franchise session at the Debussy Theatre in Cannes, France. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 13 July 1940

13 July 1940 Age: 81 years (as of 2022)

81 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Mirfield, United Kingdom

English actor Patrick has appeared in several theatrical productions, television shows, movies, and video games throughout his five-decade career. He has received nominations for several honours. On 16 December 1996, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In January 1967, he made his debut TV appearance on Coronation Street as a fire officer. Since then, he has appeared in various films and TV series, his current ones being Star Trek: Picard, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, American Dad! and Dragon Rider.

50. Hulk Hogan

Professional Wrestler Hulk Hogan attends the 2015 NBC Universal Cable Entertainment Upfront at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 August 1953

11 August 1953 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States

Hulk is an American retired professional wrestler and television personality. He is regarded as the most well-known wrestler in the world and the most well-liked performer of the 1980s. He has made appearances on shows like TNA Reaction, Gnomeo & Juliet, and American Dad!

Some of the most skilled and well-known performers in the industry are the bald actors mentioned above. They have shown excellent acting abilities. While some continue to act, others have already retired.

