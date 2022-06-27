50 famous bald actors every movie buff will easily recognise
Many actors have gained prominence in the acting world due to their talents over the years. New actors are also discovered almost every day, and they are gifted and skilful. If you enjoy watching movies, you have probably seen some of the most well-known bald actors, both white and black.
The greatest bald celebrities have kept their fans hooked to the screens by portraying different roles in movies and TV shows. While most of them are legendary, some recent additions to the list have received praise for their work.
10 famous bald black actors
From Hollywood and Bollywood to Broadway and beyond, renowned actors light up the globe on stage and in films. Below are the most famous bald people in the entertainment industry.
1. Common
- Date of birth: 13 March 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: South Side, Chicago, Illinois, United States
Lonnie Rashid Lynn, famously known by his stage name, is a popular singer and actor. He released his first album in 1994, titled Resurrection. The actor has appeared in several films and TV shows like Never Have I Ever, Sherman's Showcase and The Lion Guard. He is a pescatarian
2. Dwayne Johnson
- Date of birth: 2 May 1972
- Age: 50 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States
Popularly known as The Rock, Dwayne is among the most famous actors you will not want to miss watching. He is also widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.
Dwayne has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. Some of his major roles include Fighting with My Family, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The Fate of the Furious.
3. Dave Chapelle
- Date of birth: 24 August 1973
- Age: 48 years (as of July 2022)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
Dave Chappelle first became known in America as a comedian. Nevertheless, Dave proved that he could be successful not only in one profession. He has appeared in shows like Dem Tinseltown Homiez, The Hollywood Guys, Baldwin Cafe and Undercover Brother. He is also a filmmaker and scriptwriter.
4. Vin Diesel
- Date of birth: 18 July 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Alameda County, California, United States
Vin is one of the world's highest-grossing actors. He is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He began auditioning for roles in the early 1990s and has since appeared in over 50 films and TV shows, including ARK: The Animated Series, Thor: Love and Thunder and Bloodshot.
5. Terry Crews
- Date of birth: 30 July 1968
- Age: 53 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Flint, Michigan, United States
Before he began acting, Terry was part of the WMU football team. Terry first appeared on screen in 2000 when he was featured in the film The 6th Day as Vincent.
Besides acting, Terry has also hosted television programs such as America's Got Talent, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and America's Got Talent: The Champions.
6. Laurence Fishburne
- Date of birth: 30 July 1961
- Age: 60 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States
Laurence, at the age of 11, received positive reviews for his first acting role in the film If You Give a Dance, You Gotta Pay the Band as Fish. He has won Emmy Awards and Tony Awards for his roles on stage and screen. Laurence Fishburne is famous for acting in movies such as Black-ish, History's Greatest Mysteries, and The Cave of Adullam.
7. Damon Wayans
- Date of birth: 4 September 1960
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States
Damon is famous for not only his acting career but also for being a comedian, producer, writer, and member of the Wayans family of entertainers. His breakthrough came as a writer and performer on FOX's comedy show Living Color from 1990 to 1992. He has starred in several films and television shows, some of which he has co-produced or co-written.
8. Tyrese Gibson
- Date of birth: 30 December 1978
- Age: 43 years (as of July 2022)
- Place of birth: Watts, California, United States
Tyrese was first featured on screen in 1996 on the television series Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. In 2001, he appeared as Roman Pearce in the Fast & Furious franchise.
Tyrese is also an R&B singer, and he released his first self-titled album in 1998. The album was number twelve on the U.S Billboard Hot 100.
9. Steve Harvey
- Date of birth: 17 January 1957
- Age: 65 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Welch, West Virginia, United States
Steve performed stand-up comedy in the early 1980s and hosted Showtime at the Apollo and The Steve Harvey Show on The WB. He was first featured on screen in 1994 in Me and the Boys.
He is the founder of Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment company. In addition, he launched an African version of Family Feud and invested in the HDNet takeover along with Anthem Sports and Entertainment.
10. Charles S. Dutton
- Date of birth: 30 January 1951
- Age: 71 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
Charles is an actor and director best known for his roles in television series such as Longmire, Zero Hour, and Law & Order: LA. He began acting in 1985 and has since appeared in more than 100 films and TV series. Some of the series he has directed include The Corner and Sleeper Cell.
10 famous bald white actors
Hollywood has for many years produced well-known performers who have helped the film business expand. The famous bald men actors in the industry are listed below.
11. Bruce Willis
- Date of birth: 19 March 1955
- Age: 67 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Idar-Oberstein, Germany
In the 1970s, Bruce Willis' career began on an off-Broadway stage. His starring part in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting helped him become famous.
In 2015, he made his Broadway debut in the production of Misery. Besides acting, he is also a producer, singer, and writer. He made his music debut in 1987 with The Return of Bruno. Since his debut, he has appeared in more than 140 films and TV series.
12. Woody Harrelson
- Date of birth: 23 July 1961
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Midland, Texas, United States
Woody is an American actor and playwright. He began his acting career in 1978 when he appeared in an uncredited Harper Valley P.T.A film. His big break was in 1989 in the TV series Dear John where he played the role of Richard.
Harrelson is an enthusiast and supporter of the legalization of mar*juana and hemp and identifies himself as an anarchist. According to his IMDb profile, he has appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows.
13. Steve Speirs
- Date of birth: 22 February 1965
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Troedyrhiw, United Kingdom
Steve first appeared on-screen in 1989 when he was featured in the television series We Are Seven as Albert Thomas. He is famous for acting and writing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006) and Eragon (2006).
14. J.K. Simmons
- Date of birth: 9 January 1955
- Age: 67 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Grosse Pointe, Michigan, United States
Simmons is an American actor considered one of his generation's most prolific and well-established character actors. He has appeared in over 200 film and television roles since his debut in 1986. He has also received various accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award.
He will be playing various roles in various upcoming films and TV series such as My Only Sunshine, One Day as a Lion, You Can't Run Forever, Little Brother and Batgirl.
15. Howie Mandel
- Date of birth: 29 November 1955
- Age: 66 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Willowdale, Toronto, Canada
Howie is not a new name in the entertainment industry, especially if you are a great fan of the American's Got Talent show. He is a Canadian comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host, and author.
Mandel started his charitable foundation called Breakout the Masks, which helps provide personal protective equipment to health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Howie is also involved in Bell's Let's Talk Day initiatives to help people struggling with mental health issues.
16. Ben Kingsley
- Date of birth: 31 December 1943
- Age: 78 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Snainton, United Kingdom
Sir Ben Kingsley, born Krishna Pandit Bhanji, is an English actor with a career spanning over five decades. He has garnered numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Golden Globes.
Ben has appeared in more than 140 films and TV shows. Some include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Locked Down and The Red Sea Diving Resort.
17. John Malkovich
- Date of birth: 9 December 1953
- Age: 68 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Christopher, Illinois, United States
Malkovich is a famous actor who has appeared in more than 70 films and TV series, including The Killing Fields, Being John Malkovich, Burn After Reading, Warm Bodies and Velvet Buzzsaw. He has also produced films such as Ghost World, Juno, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
Throughout his career, he has been nominated for several awards and won the majority of them, like the Boston Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor.
18. Matt Lucas
- Date of birth: 5 March 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Paddington, London, United Kingdom
Matt is a British-German actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter. He is best known for his work with David Walliams on the BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain and Come Fly With Me.
Matt began acting in 1995 when he appeared in the TV series The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer. The same year, he appeared in a music video, Blur: Country House as Doctor. Since then, he has appeared in more than 100 films and TV series.
19. Michael Chiklis
- Date of birth: 30 August 1963
- Age: 58 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Lowell, Massachusetts, United States
Michael is a television director, television producer and musician. He began acting in 1989 in the TV series Miami Vice. Some of his major roles include Vic Mackey in The Shield and Nathaniel Barnes in Gotham.
20. Christopher Meloni
- Date of birth: 2 April 1961
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
Meloni is known for his television roles as NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler on the NBC legal drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He began acting in 1988 and has since appeared in numerous films and TV series. Other series he has appeared in include: Law & Order: Organized Crime, Maxxx, Harley Quinn, and Happy!.
10 famous bald actors in Bollywood
Given that Bollywood is the largest film industry in the world, it is easy to fathom how many actors have come and gone. Male superstars are well-known for having appealing personalities, talent, superhero-like physiques, and height. The top 10 bald actors in history are listed below.
21. Anupam Kher
- Date of birth: 7 March 1955
- Age: 67 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Shimla, India
Anupam Kher is a former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. He has appeared in over 500 films predominantly in the Hindi language, and many plays.
Besides working in Hindi films, he has also appeared in international films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee's Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution and Anthony Maras' Hotel Mumbai.
22. Vishal Dadlani
- Date of birth: 28 June 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Vishal is an Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer. He has sung various hit songs for various genres. Some of the popular ones include Dhoom Again, Jee le Zara, I Feel Good, Jab Mila Tu, Har Funn Maula, and Khuda Hafiz. He has appeared on several reality TV shows such as Times of Music, One Mic Stand, Indian Idol and Rock on 2.
23. Rakesh Roshan
- Date of birth: 6 September 1949
- Age: 72 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
Rakesh is an Indian producer, director, screenwriter, editor, and former actor. He acted in 84 films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
He was honoured on 3 December 2006 during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji for his contribution to mainstream cinema. On 11 December 2006, he was also honoured during the Global Indian Film Awards (GIFA) for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema over the past 35 years.
24. Raghu Ram
- Date of birth: 15 April 1975
- Age: 47 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Machilipatnam, India
Ram is an Indian actor and television producer. He was the brains behind the reality TV programmes MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd, and MTV Roadies.
He was also nominated for the Best Singer Award at the GIMA Awards 2012 for his song Manmaani. He is also a writer and wrote a book on his life titled Rearview: My Roadies Journey, which Rupa Publications published.
25. Rajiv Lakshman
- Date of birth: 15 April 1975
- Age: 47 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Machilipatnam, India
Rajiv is a television personality, producer and actor. He is a former presenter of MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Roadies. He is the twin brother of Raghu Ram, who was also involved in the show. He has appeared in films like Rainbow, Tees Maar Khan and Sinskaari.
26. Saurabh Shukla
- Date of birth: 5 March 1963
- Age: 59 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Gorakhpur, India
Shukla is an Indian actor, screenwriter, and film director. He began his professional theatre career in 1986 with roles in plays like A View From The Bridge, Look Back in Anger, Ghashiram Kotwal and Hayvadan.
He has appeared in more than 120 films and TV series, including Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Madam Chief Minister and The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati.
27. Sathyaraj
- Date of birth: 3 October 1954
- Age: 67 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Coimbatore, India
Sathyaraj, whose real name is Rangaraj Subbiah, is an Indian actor, producer, director and media personality who has predominantly appeared in Tamil cinema. He started his career in antagonistic roles and later played lead roles. He has appeared in films like Veetla Vishesham, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Prati Roju Pandaage.
28. Rajinikanth
- Date of birth: 12 December 1950
- Age: 71 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Bengaluru, India
Actor, producer and screenwriter Rajinikanth mostly produces and writes for Tamil films. He has received numerous honours, including a Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award and four Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards.
He is regarded as one of the most well-liked actors in Indian film history. His distinctive film speech and quirks, as well as his political statements and generosity, have all been credited as contributing to his appeal.
29. Amrish Puri
- Date of birth: 22 June 1932
- Age: 72 years (at the time of his death)
- Place of birth: Nawanshahr, India
Amrish Puri was an Indian actor who was an important figure in Indian theatre and cinema. He is remembered for playing iconic villainous roles in Punjabi, Hindi cinema, and other Indian and international film industries.
He is most remembered for his role as Mr Pandey in Police Force: An Inside Story, as Saligrama Oberoi in Love and as Hasan Kairanvi in Kachchi Sadak. Puri was suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare kind of blood cancer. He died on 12 January 2005.
30. Feroz Khan
- Date of birth: 25 September 1939
- Age: 69 years (at the time of his death)
- Place of birth: Bengaluru, India
Feroz Khan was an Indian actor, film editor, producer and director best known for his work in Hindi cinema. At the time of his death on 27 April 2009, he had appeared in more than 65 films.
Khan is best known for his roles in films such as Shankar Shambhu, Darinda, Khoon Aur Paani and Meet Mere Man Ke.
10 famous bald actors with beards
Sometimes, a look cannot be finished without a fully grown beard. All these bald actors in Hollywood have worn beards at some point, and some have even made it their defining look.
31. Jason Statham
- Date of birth: 26 July 1967
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Shirebrook, United Kingdom
Jason is an English actor known for portraying characters in various action-thriller films. Jason became more famous in 2011 when he played the role of Arthur Bishop in The Mechanic. He also led in The Expendables as Lee Christmas and Parker as Parker.
32. Jon Cryer
- Date of birth: 16 April 1965
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Besides acting, Jon is also a producer and director. He began acting professionally in 1984 in the film No Small Affair as Charles Cummings. Since his debut, he has appeared in other notable films and TV series such as Supergirl, The Kominsky Method and Arrow.
33. John Travolta
- Date of birth: 18 February 1954
- Age: 68 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, United States
Apart from acting, John is also a singer. He came to public attention during the 1970s, appearing on the sitcom Welcome Back. Other films and TV series he has acted in include Die Hart, The Poison Rose and American Crime Story.
34. Sean Connery
- Date of birth: 25 August 1930
- Age: 90 years (at the time of his death)
- Place of birth: Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Prior to landing the part of James Bond, Sean, a Scottish actor, performed in minor theatre and television projects. A Bridge Too Far, The Name of the Rose, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade are just a few of the movies and TV shows in which he has acted. At the age of 90, the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Bahamas home on 31 October 2020.
35. Jonathan Banks
- Date of birth: 31 January 1947
- Age: 75 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
Banks' first film appearances include Airplane!, 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop. Born in Washington, D.C., Jonathan grew up in Chillum Heights, Maryland.
Since his debut, he has appeared in more than 170 films and series. One of his major roles is as Mike Ehrmantraut in Better Call Saul, where he has appeared in more than 60 episodes.
36. Mike Colter
- Date of birth: 26 August 1976
- Age: 45 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States
Mike Colter is best known for his role as Luke Cage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in the streaming television series Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Jessica Jones.
He began acting in 2002 and has since appeared in more than 40 films and TV series. Some of his current acting roles in 2022 include Evil as David Acosta and I'm Charlie Walker as Charlie Walker.
37. Amaury Nolasco
- Date of birth: 24 December 1970
- Age: 51 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Amaury Nolasco is a Puerto Rican actor and producer, best known for the role of Fernando Sucre on the Fox television series Prison Break. He was one f the lead characters and appeared in 79 episodes. Amaury has also appeared in other series like Deception, Hightown, Telenovela and Gang Related
38. Morris Chestnut
- Date of birth: 1 January 1969
- Age: 53 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States
Morris Chestnut spans over 25 years in acting. In his debut film, he played a starring role and eventually appeared in several prominent roles.
Chestnut has produced movies such as When the Bough Breaks and Not Easily Broken. He has also produced the series Stage Black and directed the 2014 short film Brakedown.
39. Chris Spencer
- Date of birth: 2 January 1968
- Age: 54 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
Chris is a comedian, writer, and producer in addition to being an actor. He played his first significant part in two episodes of the Vibe series in 1997. He later starred in several movies, including Real Husbands of Hollywood, Wild 'N Out, Laffapalooza, and In the Flow with Affion Crockett.
40. Rockmond Dunbar
- Date of birth: 11 January 1973
- Age: 49 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Berkeley, California, United States
Rockmond is best known for his roles as Baines on the NBC series Earth 2 and Benjamin Miles "C-Note" Franklin on the Fox crime drama Prison Break. He has also appeared in other series like 9-1-1, Aftershock, Scorpion and The Path. He was also an executive producer of Into the Dark and For Richer or Poorer.
10 famous bald actors with glasses
Glasses adornment is now more of a fashion statement than a practical requirement. Popular bald actors who constantly wear glasses include.
41. Taye Diggs
- Date of birth: 2 January 1971
- Age: years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Taye was first featured in the television series New York Undercover as Stephon in 1996. He is famous for playing a role in the Broadway musicals Rent and Empire. Taye has starred in 67 films and produced six films and series.
42. Samuel L. Jackson
- Date of birth: 21 December 1948
- Age: 73 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
Samuel is one of the most recognised actors of his generation. He has appeared in more than 150 films. He rose to fame in 1988 when he featured in films such as Coming to America, Juice, True Romance and many more.
He has also done voice-overs for several animated films, documentaries, television series and video games. In 2022 March, he was awarded Honorary Governors Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
43. Bob Hoskins
- Date of birth: 26 October 1942
- Age: 71 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Bury St Edmunds, United Kingdom
Bob is famous for his lead roles in films and television series such as Good Friday, MonaLisa, Super Mario Bros and many more. As a result of his hard work in the entertainment industry, he has received several awards, such as the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. He announced his retirement on 8 August 2012 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.
44. Stanley Tucci
- Date of birth: 11 November 1960
- Age: 61 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Peekskill, New York, United States
Stanley began acting at the age of 25 years. He was featured in the film Prizzi's Honor as a soldier in 1985. Since then, he has been featured in 134 films and TV series. He directed his first movie, Big Night, in 1996. In his entertainment career, Stanley has won four Emmy Awards.
45. David Ogden Stiers
- Date of birth: 31 October 1942
- Age death: 75 years (as of 2018)
- Place of birth: Peoria, Illinois, United States
David was famous for appearing in numerous productions on Broadway and the role of Feldman in The Magic Show. He has also done voice-overs for various films and television productions. During his acting career, he appeared in 169 films and television series. David died at his home in Newport, Oregon, on 3 March 2018, at the age of 75, from complications related to bladder cancer.
46. Ed Harris
- Date of birth: 28 November 1950
- Age: 71 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Englewood Health, Englewood, New Jersey, United States
Ed is famous for appearing in films such as Apollo 13, The Truman, Pollock and many more. The Hours earned him an Italian Online Movie Award for the Best Supporting Actor in 2003. He currently stars as the Man in Black in the HBO science-fiction series Westworld from 2016 to the present.
47. Larry David
- Date of birth: 2 July 1947
- Age: 75 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
Larry gained further recognition for the NBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm which he created and stars as himself. In 2004, fellow comedians and comedy insiders voted him the 23rd greatest comedy star. Since 2015, he has made recurring guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.
48. Mitch Pileggi
- Date of birth: 5 April 1952
- Age: 70 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States
Mitch began acting when he was a high school student in Turkey, playing musical theatre. He first appeared on screen in 1982 when he was featured on Mongrel as Woody.
Mitch has appeared in other fims and TV shows such as Trouble Shooters: Trapped Beneath the Earth, Return of the Living Dead: Part II, Death Wish 4: The Crackdown and many more.
49. Patrick Stewart
- Date of birth: 13 July 1940
- Age: 81 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Mirfield, United Kingdom
English actor Patrick has appeared in several theatrical productions, television shows, movies, and video games throughout his five-decade career. He has received nominations for several honours. On 16 December 1996, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In January 1967, he made his debut TV appearance on Coronation Street as a fire officer. Since then, he has appeared in various films and TV series, his current ones being Star Trek: Picard, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, American Dad! and Dragon Rider.
50. Hulk Hogan
- Date of birth: 11 August 1953
- Age: 68 years (as of 2022)
- Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States
Hulk is an American retired professional wrestler and television personality. He is regarded as the most well-known wrestler in the world and the most well-liked performer of the 1980s. He has made appearances on shows like TNA Reaction, Gnomeo & Juliet, and American Dad!
Some of the most skilled and well-known performers in the industry are the bald actors mentioned above. They have shown excellent acting abilities. While some continue to act, others have already retired.
