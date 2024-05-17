Nigerian singer Oritsefemi was recently on Chude Jideonwo's Tell-It-All talk show, and he had a lot to get off his mind

While in Chude's show, Oritsefemi spoke about Burna Boy and revealed how he came over to stay at his place for months

He revealed that Burna Boy ran away from home and came to stay with him because of his mum

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian hitmaker and Street-pop sensation Abiodun Majemite Ekele, better known as Oritsefemi, recently appeared on Chude Jideonwo's talk show to unload many things.

During the conversation, Oritsefemi shared how he came through for Burna Boy when he had serious issues with his mum.

Oritsefemi opens up about his relationship with Burna Boy and how he helped him through a difficult patch with his mum. Photo credit: @oritsefemi/@burnaboygram/@thenamix.r

Source: Instagram

He shared how Burna Boy came to leave with him for months because he sought ways to avoid his mum.

This interview came days after Burna Boy shared during a live video the older artists he sees as his OGs and appreciated for being there for him when he needed people to help him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, during the Live, Burna Boy didn't talk about Oritsefemi at all.

"His mum was choking him" - Oritsefemi revealed

During the conversation, the Double Wahala singer shared why Burna Boy left his family house to stay with him.

He noted that the singer felt his mum was choking and his place was the only place he could find solace.

It was during this same interview with Chude that Oritsefemi spoke about his wife, Nabila and how he stood with her amidst her misfortunes with miscarriages.

He shared that his ex-wife had 21 miscarriages.

Watch the full clip below:

Reactions trail Oritsefemi's comment about Burna Boy

See some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng stirred by the viral clip:

@abimbola_alfred:

"So because you elevated your wife, you should cheat on her and she should remain mute? Are u Fr"

@diamondbestowed_gram:

"It’s possible to have up to 21 miscarriages? Omo"

@sonia_glow_haven:

"Hmmmmm.... This Burna Boy talk fit make this week long ooo."

@purplestreakstitches:

"I love his shoes though."

@naija.bakers:

"They beat you because, you beat her. You don’t lift your hands on a woman, no matter how badly behaved she is. Divorce her. Separate and take her to court. That’s it. If truly she had 21 miscarriages, even more to have treated her, like the warrior that she is."

@iamdx2:

"Femi is a legend.. respect to him AJ to the world."

@wuraolaar:

"The same babe that was a big radio media personality. He said kiosk! Oga!"

@nogie__:

"This Burna wey you go mention, this matter fit go long oh."

@oloriwendytunes:

"This Burna matter go long ooo."

@biigsis:

"He elevated Nabila cash??? men and their narrative sha."

@orgamarx:

"Omo!! All I can say is Omo."

@aninelson_ashani:

"Oga talk true, nah ashawo finish your career."

@som1sbaby:

"Bullet meet Burna and him mama o."

Oritsefemi's wife Nabila calls out his side-chic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila, called out his side chick on social media.

In a series of posts shared to her Instastory, Nabila slammed the unidentified lady accused of sleeping with her husband in their marital home while she was away at work.

Nabila tackled those who opined that she should blame her cheating husband instead. According to Nabila, the side chick was fully aware she was coming to see a married man.

Source: Legit.ng