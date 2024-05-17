The federal government has now unveiled the new online portal that Nigerian students can use to apply for student loans

A date has also been set for when students enrolled in a recognised tertiary institution can begin to make use of the portal

While the loan is open to all undergraduates, there are five categories of students that will not be able to benefit

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that the portal for students to apply for loans will open on Friday, May 24, 2024.

This was disclosed by Akintunde Sawyer, the Managing Director of NELFUND, in a statement signed by Nasir Ayitogo, the Media and Public Relations Lead, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Abuja.

Sawyer said through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

Details about student loan

According to the statement, the scheme will kick- off with 1.2 million beneficiaries and the funds would be paid directly to the tertiary institutions of the benefitting students.

The students would also be entitled to stipends which would be paid directly to them.

The statement reads:

“The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by its Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr are thrilled to announce 24th of May, 2024 as the official date for the opening of a portal for student loan applications.

“This marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

“Through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

“The portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“Students can access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin application.”

Five categories of people banned

Earlier Legit.ng revealed that five categories of people are deemed ineligible to take the loan.

These are:

Applicant found guilty of exam malpractice by any school authority.

Applicant who has been proven to have defaulted in respect of any previous loan granted by any organisation.

Applicant with a criminal record of felony or any offence involving dishonesty or fraud.

Applicants whose parents (father or mother) have defaulted in respect of student loans or any loan granted to him or her.

Anyone who has been convicted of drug offences.

How students will access loans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the executive secretary of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, explained how the student loan would be accessed by interested citizens.

Sawyerr disclosed that there will be no human contact in accessing the loan as everything will be automated and funds for successful students will be transferred to the schools’ accounts.

