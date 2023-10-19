20 D-list celebrities who deserve more recognition

The entertainment industry has many celebrities whose stars shine bright in Hollywood and beyond. However, most people pay attention to A-list stars who always make the headlines. Unlike the prominent A-list celebrities, D-list stars are like hidden gems. These are the D-list celebrities who deserve more recognition.

Kendra Wilkinson, Charlie Sheen and Brook Hogan are among the D-list celebrities. Photo: @Kendra Wilkinson, @charliesheen, @brookehogan on Instagram (modified by author)

Who are D-list celebrities? D-list celebrities are a group of stars who represent the unconventional side of fame. They are actors, reality TV personalities, and social media sensations in the pursuit of recognition. In some cases, they make headlines for the wrong reasons. Here is a list of D-list celebrities who have dwelled in the shadows and deserve the limelight.

Top 20 D-list celebrities

Numerous D-list celebrities have proved that success is not only defined by fame. They have continued to utilise their talents despite remaining in the shadows of A-list stars. Below is a list of D-list celebs in the entertainment industry.

1. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen attends the California Strong Drive-In Night premiere at Calimigos on 22 May 2021. Photo: Michael Buckner

Date of birth : 3 September 1965

: 3 September 1965 Place of birth : New York City, USA

: New York City, USA Years active: 1973–Present

Charlie Sheen is one of the D-list actors who deserves more recognition. He is an actor and producer famous for his role as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men. Despite having a long acting career, the American actor has not received the A-list star spotlight. Sheen has made headlines for marital problems, alcohol and drug abuse and allegations of domestic violence.

2. Kendra Wilkinson

Reality TV Personality Kendra Wilkinson attends the Game On Gala 2022 at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on 19 July 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth : 12 June 1985

: 12 June 1985 Place of birth : San Diego, California, USA

: San Diego, California, USA Years active: 2004–present

Kendra Wilkinson is a TV personality and model from the United States. She is known as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. Kendra appeared in a reality TV show, The Girls Next Door, in the Playboy Mansion before leaving in 2009. Her new reality show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, showcases her life as a real estate agent.

3. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on 9 February 2023 in New York. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Date of birth : 2 July 1986

: 2 July 1986 Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, USA

: The Bronx, New York, USA Years active: 1989–Present

Lindsay Lohan is an American actress who became famous in the 2000s. Despite being featured in films such as Parent Trap, Mean Girls and Falling For Christmas, she is among D-list actresses. Lohan has been on the news as a party girl but has since ditched that life.

4. Aubrey O’Day

Aubrey O'Day attends the SPiN - Society Performers Academy In Nationals at Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza on 17 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Date of birth : 11 February 1984

: 11 February 1984 Place of birth : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Years active: 2004–Present

Aubrey O'Day is a singer and television personality. She became famous after joining Danity Kane, an all-girl music group. O'Day was kicked out of the group twice before forming Dumblonde with Shannon Bex in 2015.

5. David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff arrives at the PSD Bank Dome for the MTV Europe Music Awards. The awards are presented by the music channel MTV. Photo: Henning Kaiser. Photo: Henning Kaiser

Date of birth : 17 July 1952

: 17 July 1952 Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, USA

: Baltimore, Maryland, USA Years active: 1973–Present

David Hasselhoff is an established actor, singer, and producer. His career spans several decades since his first TV series, Knight Rider, in the '80s.

6. Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan attends the Michael Lo Sordo show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 Resort '23 Collection at Crown Penthouse on 10 May 2022 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Date of birth : 5 May 1988

: 5 May 1988 Place of birth : Tampa, Florida, USA

: Tampa, Florida, USA Years active: 2002–Present

Brooke Hogan is famous for being the daughter of wrestler Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan. Besides being a celebrity child, she is a singer, actress and TV personality. Brooke appeared in Hogan Knows Best, a reality TV show that featured her family members.

7. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 20 May 2023 in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Date of birth : 30 April 1982

: 30 April 1982 Place of birth : Point Pleasant, New Jersey, USA

: Point Pleasant, New Jersey, USA Years active: 1987–Present

Kristen Dunst is an American actress known for her role as Mary Jane in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. She debuted her career in 1987 and has appeared in numerous films, including New York Stories, Little Women and Jumanji.

8. Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on 23 March 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth : 15 September 1986

: 15 September 1986 Place of birth : Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

: Crested Butte, Colorado, USA Years active: 2004–Present

Heidi Montag is a reality television personality, model and actress. She was a receptionist at Bolthouse Productions before meeting Spencer Pratt, an executive producer of The Hills. Fans loved her bubbly personality on the show, but she has disappeared from the spotlight.

9. Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl on Thursday, 21 September 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Place of birth : 24 November 1978

: 24 November 1978 Place of birth : Columbia, Washington, D.C., USA

: Columbia, Washington, D.C., USA Years active: 1992–Present

Katherine Heigl is an actress and former fashion model. She debuted her acting career in the 1992 film That Night. Since then, Heigl has appeared in Grey's Anatomy and Netflix's Firefly Lane, among others.

10. Daniel Baldwin

Actor Daniel Baldwin attends "Victoria's Voice - An Evening to Save Lives" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on 25 October 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Date of birth : 5 October 1960

: 5 October 1960 Place of birth : Massapequa, New York, USA

: Massapequa, New York, USA Years active: 1988–Present

Daniel Baldwin comes from a family of entertainers. He is the second born of the four Baldwin brothers. Baldwin has appeared in films such as Vampires, Death Kiss, and Bound.

11. Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on 09 March 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Date of birth : 11 November 1962

: 11 November 1962 Place of birth : Roswell, New Mexico, USA

: Roswell, New Mexico, USA Years active: 1981–Present

Demi Moore is an American actress who became famous after her role in the 1990 film Ghost. She also appeared in the music video for the song It's Not a Rumor. Although she has faced many career challenges, she continues pursuing her dreams.

12. Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila visits the White Star Nightclub on 19 November 2011 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Photo: Paul Warner

Date of birth : 24 October 1981

: 24 October 1981 Place of birth : Singapore

: Singapore Years active: 2001–Present

Tila Tequila is a TV personality, model and Internet sensation. She became famous on MySpace before appearing on the Surviving Nugent show. Tequila has remained quiet in recent years as she focuses on her family.

13. Jeff Cohen

Actor/Entertainment Lawyer Jeff Cohen attends the screening for "Goonies" during the Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival on 5 May, 2013, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Date of birth : 25 June 1974

: 25 June 1974 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Years active: 1999–Present

Jeff Cohen is a retired child actor and attorney. He is famous for his role as Chunk in the 1985 film The Goonies. Though he is not active on screen, he has remained in the industry as an entertainment lawyer.

14. Amanda Bynes

Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on 5 June 2011 in Universal City, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Date of birth : 3 April 1986

: 3 April 1986 Place of birth : Thousand Oaks, California, USA

: Thousand Oaks, California, USA Years active: 1990s and 2000s

Amanda Bynes is an actress who appeared in various TV shows and films in the 90s. She started acting at age seven and has appeared in the series All That. Bynes took a hiatus from working in 2010.

15. Whitney Port

Whitney Port attends the Alice & Olivia Fall 2023 Presentation at Highline Stages on 11 February 2023 in New York City. Photo: Udo Salters

Date of birth : 4 March 1985

: 4 March 1985 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Years active: 2005–Present

Whitney Port is an American television personality and fashion designer. She rose to fame after featuring in the reality TV series The Hills. Port is also on YouTube, where she showcases her clothing line.

16. Carrot Top

Comedian Carrot Top in a black cap and grey t-shirt at the Paris Las Vegas on 7 June 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Date of birth : 25 February 1965

: 25 February 1965 Place of birth : Rockledge, Florida, USA

: Rockledge, Florida, USA Years active: 1980s–Present

Carrot Top is an actor and a stand-up comedian. He is best known for using props to enhance his comedy acts. In 1992, the comedian became a guest star on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Carrot Top also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify in 2022.

17. Mitchel Musso

Mitchel Musso attends a VIP "Hannah Montana" screening at Regal Cinema in Green Hills on 9 April 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tom Burns

Date of birth: 29 August 1991

Place of birth: Garland, Texas, USA

Years active: 2002–Present

Mitchel Musso is an actor best known for his role in Hannah Montana. Other films he has appeared in include Pair of Kings, Monster House, and Secondhand Lions. Musso made headlines in 2023 when he was arrested for public intoxication.

18. Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden attends the 23rd Anniversary Mercy for Animals Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on 16 September 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Date of birth : 29 August 1994

: 29 August 1994 Place of birth : Tacoma, Washington, USA

: Tacoma, Washington, USA Years active: 2009–Present

Courtney Stodden is an American media personality, singer and model. She was Miss Ocean Shores Teen USA in 2010 but did not win. Her marriage to Doug Hutchison got media attention, which led to her appearance in a reality show.

19. Vanilla Ice

TV Personality Vanilla Ice attends ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" season 23 finale at The Grove on 22 November 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth : 31 October 1967

: 31 October 1967 Place of birth : South Dallas, Dallas, Texas, USA

: South Dallas, Dallas, Texas, USA Years active: 1985-present

Robert Matthew Van Winkle, popularly known as Vanilla Ice, is a rapper, actor, and TV host. He is known for songs like Ice Ice Baby, Cool as Ice and Too Cold. Ice appeared in season 23 of Dancing with the Stars.

20. Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin visits "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood on 12 June 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Date of birth : 28 March 1975

: 28 March 1975 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Years active: 2004–Present

Kate Gosselin is an American reality TV personality. She is well known for appearing on the reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8 with her family. Gosselin divorced her husband, Jon, and continued to raise her kids off the cameras.

Above are some of the most famous D-list celebrities from different fields. These celebrities have been resilient and adaptable in their quest for recognition. Their story shows that fame is not the only measure of success.

