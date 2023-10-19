20 D-list celebrities who deserve more recognition
The entertainment industry has many celebrities whose stars shine bright in Hollywood and beyond. However, most people pay attention to A-list stars who always make the headlines. Unlike the prominent A-list celebrities, D-list stars are like hidden gems. These are the D-list celebrities who deserve more recognition.
Who are D-list celebrities? D-list celebrities are a group of stars who represent the unconventional side of fame. They are actors, reality TV personalities, and social media sensations in the pursuit of recognition. In some cases, they make headlines for the wrong reasons. Here is a list of D-list celebrities who have dwelled in the shadows and deserve the limelight.
Top 20 D-list celebrities
Numerous D-list celebrities have proved that success is not only defined by fame. They have continued to utilise their talents despite remaining in the shadows of A-list stars. Below is a list of D-list celebs in the entertainment industry.
1. Charlie Sheen
- Date of birth: 3 September 1965
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
- Years active: 1973–Present
Charlie Sheen is one of the D-list actors who deserves more recognition. He is an actor and producer famous for his role as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men. Despite having a long acting career, the American actor has not received the A-list star spotlight. Sheen has made headlines for marital problems, alcohol and drug abuse and allegations of domestic violence.
2. Kendra Wilkinson
- Date of birth: 12 June 1985
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA
- Years active: 2004–present
Kendra Wilkinson is a TV personality and model from the United States. She is known as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. Kendra appeared in a reality TV show, The Girls Next Door, in the Playboy Mansion before leaving in 2009. Her new reality show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, showcases her life as a real estate agent.
3. Lindsay Lohan
- Date of birth: 2 July 1986
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
- Years active: 1989–Present
Lindsay Lohan is an American actress who became famous in the 2000s. Despite being featured in films such as Parent Trap, Mean Girls and Falling For Christmas, she is among D-list actresses. Lohan has been on the news as a party girl but has since ditched that life.
4. Aubrey O’Day
- Date of birth: 11 February 1984
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
- Years active: 2004–Present
Aubrey O'Day is a singer and television personality. She became famous after joining Danity Kane, an all-girl music group. O'Day was kicked out of the group twice before forming Dumblonde with Shannon Bex in 2015.
5. David Hasselhoff
- Date of birth: 17 July 1952
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- Years active: 1973–Present
David Hasselhoff is an established actor, singer, and producer. His career spans several decades since his first TV series, Knight Rider, in the '80s.
6. Brooke Hogan
- Date of birth: 5 May 1988
- Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, USA
- Years active: 2002–Present
Brooke Hogan is famous for being the daughter of wrestler Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan. Besides being a celebrity child, she is a singer, actress and TV personality. Brooke appeared in Hogan Knows Best, a reality TV show that featured her family members.
7. Kirsten Dunst
- Date of birth: 30 April 1982
- Place of birth: Point Pleasant, New Jersey, USA
- Years active: 1987–Present
Kristen Dunst is an American actress known for her role as Mary Jane in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. She debuted her career in 1987 and has appeared in numerous films, including New York Stories, Little Women and Jumanji.
8. Heidi Montag
- Date of birth: 15 September 1986
- Place of birth: Crested Butte, Colorado, USA
- Years active: 2004–Present
Heidi Montag is a reality television personality, model and actress. She was a receptionist at Bolthouse Productions before meeting Spencer Pratt, an executive producer of The Hills. Fans loved her bubbly personality on the show, but she has disappeared from the spotlight.
9. Katherine Heigl
- Place of birth: 24 November 1978
- Place of birth: Columbia, Washington, D.C., USA
- Years active: 1992–Present
Katherine Heigl is an actress and former fashion model. She debuted her acting career in the 1992 film That Night. Since then, Heigl has appeared in Grey's Anatomy and Netflix's Firefly Lane, among others.
10. Daniel Baldwin
- Date of birth: 5 October 1960
- Place of birth: Massapequa, New York, USA
- Years active: 1988–Present
Daniel Baldwin comes from a family of entertainers. He is the second born of the four Baldwin brothers. Baldwin has appeared in films such as Vampires, Death Kiss, and Bound.
11. Demi Moore
- Date of birth: 11 November 1962
- Place of birth: Roswell, New Mexico, USA
- Years active: 1981–Present
Demi Moore is an American actress who became famous after her role in the 1990 film Ghost. She also appeared in the music video for the song It's Not a Rumor. Although she has faced many career challenges, she continues pursuing her dreams.
12. Tila Tequila
- Date of birth: 24 October 1981
- Place of birth: Singapore
- Years active: 2001–Present
Tila Tequila is a TV personality, model and Internet sensation. She became famous on MySpace before appearing on the Surviving Nugent show. Tequila has remained quiet in recent years as she focuses on her family.
13. Jeff Cohen
- Date of birth: 25 June 1974
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Years active: 1999–Present
Jeff Cohen is a retired child actor and attorney. He is famous for his role as Chunk in the 1985 film The Goonies. Though he is not active on screen, he has remained in the industry as an entertainment lawyer.
14. Amanda Bynes
- Date of birth: 3 April 1986
- Place of birth: Thousand Oaks, California, USA
- Years active: 1990s and 2000s
Amanda Bynes is an actress who appeared in various TV shows and films in the 90s. She started acting at age seven and has appeared in the series All That. Bynes took a hiatus from working in 2010.
15. Whitney Port
- Date of birth: 4 March 1985
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Years active: 2005–Present
Whitney Port is an American television personality and fashion designer. She rose to fame after featuring in the reality TV series The Hills. Port is also on YouTube, where she showcases her clothing line.
16. Carrot Top
- Date of birth: 25 February 1965
- Place of birth: Rockledge, Florida, USA
- Years active: 1980s–Present
Carrot Top is an actor and a stand-up comedian. He is best known for using props to enhance his comedy acts. In 1992, the comedian became a guest star on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Carrot Top also appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify in 2022.
17. Mitchel Musso
Date of birth: 29 August 1991
Place of birth: Garland, Texas, USA
Years active: 2002–Present
Mitchel Musso is an actor best known for his role in Hannah Montana. Other films he has appeared in include Pair of Kings, Monster House, and Secondhand Lions. Musso made headlines in 2023 when he was arrested for public intoxication.
18. Courtney Stodden
- Date of birth: 29 August 1994
- Place of birth: Tacoma, Washington, USA
- Years active: 2009–Present
Courtney Stodden is an American media personality, singer and model. She was Miss Ocean Shores Teen USA in 2010 but did not win. Her marriage to Doug Hutchison got media attention, which led to her appearance in a reality show.
19. Vanilla Ice
- Date of birth: 31 October 1967
- Place of birth: South Dallas, Dallas, Texas, USA
- Years active: 1985-present
Robert Matthew Van Winkle, popularly known as Vanilla Ice, is a rapper, actor, and TV host. He is known for songs like Ice Ice Baby, Cool as Ice and Too Cold. Ice appeared in season 23 of Dancing with the Stars.
20. Kate Gosselin
- Date of birth: 28 March 1975
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- Years active: 2004–Present
Kate Gosselin is an American reality TV personality. She is well known for appearing on the reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8 with her family. Gosselin divorced her husband, Jon, and continued to raise her kids off the cameras.
Above are some of the most famous D-list celebrities from different fields. These celebrities have been resilient and adaptable in their quest for recognition. Their story shows that fame is not the only measure of success.
