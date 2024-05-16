The recent link-up of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar has continued to generate a bizz in the polity

The PDP flagbearer and his Labour Party counterpart met recently in Abuja amid speculation for a possible merger

Interestingly, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, reacted differently to Peter Obi's recent consultations with northern politicians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, said no northerner will agree to contest the presidency alongside Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 elections.

Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

Atiku, El-Rufai and others won't work with Peter Obi, Omokri explains

According to Omokri, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kankwaso, and the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai will not be willing to work with Obi as many speculated.

The PDP chieftain, Omokri, disclosed this via a statement shared on his X page on Thursday, May 16.

Recall that Peter Obi met with Atiku, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa from 2007 to 2015, in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14.

The meeting was the first between the two politicians after they lost out in the 2023 general elections. However, the details of the meeting were not immediately known.

Reacting to Obi's recent meeting, Omokri said no northerner of standing and in his right senses would agree to run for the 2027 presidency with the former Anambra governor of Anambra state.

Omokri wondered about the significance of Obi’s rapprochement with Northern powerbrokers in the PDP. He stressed that “right now, Peter Obi (he) is tainted.”

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"What is the significance of Peter Obi's rapprochement with Northern powerbrokers in the Peoples Democratic Party? Not much. Peter Obi right now is tainted. How?

"Have you forgotten about Deborah Samuel? Of course not. The memory is still fresh in your mind, primarily because you are a Christian and you empathise with her, seeing as she was killed by a core Northern Muslim mob on charges of blasphemy.

"For Arewa, you can touch the North and be forgiven. But you cannot touch Islam and be forgiven."

