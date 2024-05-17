Cristiano Ronaldo has again been ranked the highest-paid athlete for the fourth consecutive time in his football career by Forbes

The Portugues is ranked above his Argentine peer, Lionel Messi, who was ranked the third highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes

Forbes magazine noted that the was meant for athletes who earned $100 million and above, both on and off the field

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ranked the highest-paid athlete in the world, above Lionel Messi. The Portuguese star topped the list of the 2024 Forbes highest-paid athletes.

According to Forbes' report on Thursday, May 16, Ronaldo earned $200 million on the field and $60 million in off-field earnings last year.

The second position on the Forbes list was occupied by Spanish golfer Jon Rahm. This happened after his sensational switch LIV Golf, which was backed by Saudi Arabia.

Messi ranked 3rd in Forbes' highest-paid players

The American business magazine disclosed that the Golf player is paid a minimum of $300 million. He was said to have earned $218 million aside from the guaranteed.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami occupied the third position on the list. Messi's move to the Major Soccer League, MLS, earned him $135 million.

According to Forbes, the 36-year-old Argentine has earned $65 million on-field while his earnings on off-field amount to $70 million. This was because of his deal with big brands like Adidas and Apple.

On the fourth position on the list is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. He is followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo ($111 million), an NBA star with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Forbe's top 10 highest-paid athletes

Below is the list of the top ten highest-paid athletes according to Forbes:

S/N Name Nationality Age Sport Earnings 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 39 Soccer $260M 2 Jon Rahm Spain 29 Golf $218M 3 Lionel Messi Argentina 36 Soccer $135M 4 LeBron James: Nationality United States 39 Basketball $128.2M 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo Greece 29 Basketball $111M 6 Kylian Mbappé France 25 Soccer $110M 7 Neymar Brazil 32 Soccer $108M 8 Karim Benzema France 36 Soccer $106M 9 Stephen Curry United States 36 Basketball $102M 10 Lamar Jackson United States Football $100.5M

Osimhen ranks above Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen and Boniface, recently ranked above Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, are missing in Rio Ferdinand's world-best 12 players.

The ex-football star list includes eight Premier League players, particularly Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ferdinand's list followed SPORTbible's latest ranking, which named Osimhen and Boniface among the best strikers in the world.

