Genevieve Nnaji's biography: age, daughter, husband, net worth

Genevieve Nnaji is one woman whose career success is like no other. She is an actress, producer, musician, and director who has achieved so much, evident through her numerous titles. Some of her acting credits include Lionheart as Adaeze, Farming as Tolu and Road to Yesterday as Victoria.

Genevieve has an extensive modelling portfolio, appearing in numerous Pronto beverages and Omo detergent commercials. She secured a highly profitable sponsorship as the "Face of Lux" and "Face of MUD" in the country.

Full name Genevieve Nnaji Gender Female Date of birth 3 May 1979 Age 44 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Imo, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 134 pounds (61 kgs) Body measurements 34-28-34 inches (86-71-86 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Children 1 University Methodist Girls College, University of Lagos Profession Actress, singer, movie producer, model, director, entrepreneur Net worth $12 million Facebook Genevieve Nnaji Official. Instagram @genevievennaji X (Twitter) @GenevieveNnaji1

Genevieve Nnaji's biography

Genevieve Nnaji was born on 3 May 1979 in Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria, but grew up in a middle-class home in Lagos. Her father worked as an engineer, while her mother was a nursery school teacher. The actress is the fourth of eight children in her family.

How old is Genevieve Nnaji?

As of 2023, Genevieve Nnaji's age is 44 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Education

For her education, the Nigerian actress first attended Methodist Girls' High School in Yaba. She then proceeded to the University of Lagos, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Creative Arts. While she was at the university, she began auditioning for acting jobs in Nollywood.

Career

Although she began auditioning for acting jobs at the university, Nnaji's acting career goes back to when she was still a child. She started acting by appearing in the popular television series Ripples when she was only eight years old.

As a child actress, she also appeared in several commercials for famous brands such as Pronto and Omo.

She debuted in the Nigerian film industry in 1998 with a role in the movie Most Wanted. At the time, she was 19 years old. Following this were roles in the movies Last Party, Ijele, and Mark of the Beast, which earned her popularity among Nollywood fans.

In 2002, she played a role in the movie Sharon Stone, which also shot her to fame in Africa and Europe.

Genevieve Nnaji movies and television series

Today, the actress has more than 100 acting credits to her name. Some of the movies and TV shows she has starred in include:

Year Film/TV series Role 2021 FELA! Ten-Twenty Sewaa Kuti - Kalakuta Queen 2018 Farming Tolu 2018 Lionheart Adaeze Obiagu 2015 Road to Yesterday Victoria 2014 The Magazine Show Teema 2013 Half of a Yellow Sun Miss Adebayo 2013 Doctor Bello Doctor Eniola 2012 Weekend Getaway April 2011 Amaru Don TV Teema 2011 The Mirror Boy Teema 2011 Chat Spot Teema 2010 CNN Presents Teema 2010 Bursting Out Zara Williams 2010 Tango with Me Lola 2010 Ijé: The Journey Chioma Opara 2009 Felicima: One Gift Felicima 2009 The End of Sleepwalker Part 2 Angel 2009 The End of Sleepwalker Part 1 Angel 2008 Sleepwalker Part 2 Angel 2008 Sleepwalker Part 1 Angel 2008 Afro-Buzz TV Teema 2007 Letters to a Stranger Jemima Lawal 2006 30 Days Chinora Onu

What is Genevieve Nnaji worth?

According to CreebHills, Genevieve Nnaji's net worth is estimated to be over $12 million. She has acquired her net worth from endorsements such as MUD cosmetics, Omo, Pronto and Amstel Malta. Nnaji is one of the richest and most influential actresses in Nigeria today.

Who is Genevieve Nnaji's husband?

Despite the numerous rumours surrounding her personal life, Nnaji maintains her privacy. At the moment, she is not married.

Genevieve Nnaji's daughter

Nnaji has a daughter, Theodora Chimebuka Nnaji, who is fondly referred to as Dora. Looking through photos of the mother-daughter duo, one thing becomes clear - the resemblance between Genevieve Nnaji and her daughter is uncanny.

How old is Genevieve Nnaji's daughter?

Nnaji's daughter, Theodora Chimebuka, is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1996.

What else is known about Dora?

Dora studied Mass Communication while at the university. She, however, opted for another career. She opened up a makeup school when she was still in school. Today, she is a makeup artist who works with celebrities. She owns NAJ Makeup Studio, which is located in Yaba, Lagos.

Away from her makeup business, Theodora is also a wife and mother. She got married to Prince Osi Chigozie Ikediwa in 2016, and they have a son together.

How tall is Genevieve Nnaji?

Genevieve Nnaji's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres), and she weighs 134 pounds (61 kilograms). Nnaji has black eyes and hair; her body measurements are 34-28-34 inches (86-71-86 centimetres).

What happened to Genevieve Nnaji?

In 2022, persistent rumours circulated that the actress had been admitted to a U.S. hospital due to mental health concerns. These speculations emerged during her absence from public appearances and the deletion of all her Instagram photos.

She debunked the rumours by sharing a video of herself painting, demonstrating that her mental well-being was just as sound as anyone capable of engaging in intelligent activities

Where is Genevieve Nnaji now?

Nnaji has maintained a period of silence, leaving many of her fans to speculate about the reasons behind her absence. Currently, she is not engaging on any social media platforms. Her most recent public appearance was at the Creative African Nexus 2022 event in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Fast facts

Below are quick facts about Genevieve Nnaji.

She won Best Actress of the Year at the City People Awards in 2001 and at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2005.

at the City People Awards in 2001 and at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2005. In 2008, Genevieve launched her clothing line known as St. Genevieve .

. Genevieve made history in 2009 by being the first Nigerian actress to be profiled on The Oprah Winfrey Show on an episode about the most popular people in the world.

on an episode about the most popular people in the world. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contributions to the Nollywood industry.

In 2004, she was contracted by a Ghanaian record label to record an album. The album gained fame not only in Nigeria but in several African countries as well.

In 2004, Genevieve was voted to be the face of Lux.

Genevieve Nnaji is a fierce woman, a talented woman, and a phenomenal woman. She is arguably one of the most prominent faces in the world of entertainment in Africa and beyond.

