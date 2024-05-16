A recent interview granted by international Nigerian music star Rema to Rolling Stones and Swizz Beatz has gone viral

During the conversation with Swizz Beatz, Rema spoke about still being young in the music industry, but he already has a legacy that would outlive him

He noted that being in the game for a short period shouldn't define the impact an artist would have on the music industry

Renowned Nigerian and Afrobeats artist Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, recently granted an interview to the prestigious American entertainment magazine Rolling Stones.

American music producer Swizz Beatz hosted the viral interview. During the interview, Rema spoke about his growth as an artist over the last four years since he joined the industry.

Nigerian singer Rema talks about his impact on the Nigerian music landscape despite just being around for a short period.

During the conversation, Swizz Beatz asked Rema about the quality of music he makes and what he thinks of his achievements at the moment and down the line.

The Nigerian singer responded to Swizz Beatz's question with some answers.

"I'm the future" - Rema says

The Mavins record label signee shared during the interview that when he joined the game, he saw himself as the future of the Afrobeats genre.

However, recently, he has had to change his perspective and no longer see himself as the future but instead as the Prince of Afrobeats.

Rema noted that the name Prince of Afrobeats didn't come from him but from his fans and other industry stalwarts. Since then, he has worn the tag with pride.

Watch clips from the interview below:

Netizens react to Rema's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Rema's interview:

@Homiebishop:

"Prince of Afro beats for sure."

@Marcopolo7707:

"Rema ogo worldwide."

@aracasual1:

"He should go and warm pizza chop."

@EkobaDesmond:

"You have show how important you are in the music industry."

@chaeta_lone:

"This dude is really clear on the image he is tryna portray."

@iamcashia:

"You people will not say the truth about Rema. He is 4 years in and doesn’t have an iconic album yet."

Rema shares struggles with bad eyesight

Legit.ng also reported that Rema detailed his health challenge of which some of his fans were not aware of.

He admitted that he had to use medicated glass during the red carpet of the BRIT Award to help enhance his vision. Rema mentioned that he was diagnosed with short-sightedness.

