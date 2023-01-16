What is the longest Snapchat streak in 2023? Top 20 contenders

A Snapchat streak is a measure of the number of consecutive days that two users have snapped and sent a photo or video to each other. Users can see their current streak by looking for the fire emoji and the number of days next to a friend's name in their chat list. Longest Snapchat streak are intended to encourage users to send snaps to each other on a regular basis and can be seen as a way to maintain friendships or connections through the app.

Maintaining a long snapchat streak may require investing a lot of time and dedication. Several people have the longest streak on Snapchat because they have been sending photos and videos to each other. They send this least once daily since the streak feature was first introduced on 6 April 2015.

What is Snapchat?

Snapchat is an application created by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown and developed by Snap Inc. It was first released in 2011, and the app has evolved significantly since then.

One amongst them was the Snapchat streaks feature that came out in 2015. Snapchat presents its users with a unique social experience.

What is a Snapchat streak?

Snapchat streaks, also known as Snapstreaks, represent the number of days you have sent a photo or video snap to your Snapchat friend. Snapchat's Snapstreak feature was officially announced on April 6th, 2015.

However, it has been reported that some users had already begun maintaining streaks of up to 12 days before this announcement, indicating that the feature was made available to users 12 days before it was officially announced.

The feature is exciting and fun to try. When you and your friend send snaps back and forth to each other at least once in a period of twenty-four hours for three to four days straight, you will see a small fire icon next to that friend’s name. This is a Snapchat streak.

The number next to the fire symbol continues rising and tells you how many days you have been on a Snapstreak. To keep a Snapstreak going, users must send photos and videos back and forth to each other within a 24-hour window.

Worlds longest Snapchat streak in 2023

Below is a list of the longest Snapchat streaks as of this writing. These friends are highly dedicated to their Snapchat streaks to have them going for this long.

No Names Snapchat streaks 1 Hannah and Lauren Luckey 3046+ 2 Birgit & Inge Christian 3000+ 3 Rachel & Francesca 2968+ 4 Will & Kristina 2920+ 5 Kristen & John 2902+ 6 Holly & Abby 2900+ 7 Carlyn McGrath and Jakob Wikar 2873+ 8 Ashley & Robin 2805+ 9 Madison & Adriana 2798+ 10 Susie & Alexa 2779+ 11 Cassidy Waller and Andrea Alfaro 2739+ 12 Hannah Garrett & Lauren 2700+ 13 Gus & Paige 2700+ 14 Kristen & Emily 2697+ 15 Lisa Glogower and Carol Pappas 2695+ 16 Missy Krieger and Carly Schwartz 2681+ 17 Justin & Carolann 2666+ 18 Fatmis & Samko 2655+ 19 Shelby Granath and Emily Hagans 2638+ 20 Tom & Hannah 2629+

What is the longest Snapchat streak?

The world record for longest Snapchat streak belongs to Hannah and Lauren Luckey, who have maintained their streak since the feature was first introduced on 6 April 2015. As of 2023, they have 3046+ snapchat streaks.

If you choose the right people for your Snapstreak, you can create the longest Snapchat streak on Snapchat. However, with each passing day, the longest Snapchat streak may go to someone else. Importantly, the feature can add a fun element of competition and encourage users to consistently stay in touch with their friends.

