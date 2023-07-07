List of 10 latest itel phones and their prices in Nigeria

itel is among the popular electronics brands in the world and is currently one of the best-selling Android phones in the Nigerian market. The brand has many models, each with a unique price and features to meet the needs of different consumers. Many Nigerians prefer this brand because it is reliable, feature-packed, and affordable. What are the latest itel phones in Nigeria?

A picture of itel S23 and itel P40. Photo: @itelnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The popularity of itel Android phones in Nigeria has grown rapidly over the years. These smartphones offer features that will serve all your needs. itel phone prices in Nigeria vary depending on their specifications. Check out the latest itel phones available in Nigeria in 2023.

List of itel phones and prices in Nigeria

itel phones are now among the best smartphones in the market. Their prices in Nigeria differ broadly per their specifications like screen display, design, camera, operating system, storage space, and many other features. Here are the latest itel phones and prices in Nigeria.

1. itel S23

A white and black itel S23 phone. Photo: @itelnigeria (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 23 June 2023

: 23 June 2023 Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Display : 6.6"

: 6.6" Main camera : 50MP + 0.3MP

: 50MP + 0.3MP Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Processor : Unisoc Tiger T606 Octa-Core

: Unisoc Tiger T606 Octa-Core Memory : 128GB ROM + 4/8GB RAM

: 128GB ROM + 4/8GB RAM Battery: 5000 mAh

itel S23 is the latest itel phone in Nigeria that comes with amazing specifications. It features a 6.6-inch high-resolution IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This is an affordable smartphone that is worth considering in Nigeria. Its price tag is approximately ₦68,950.

2. itel A60

Release date : 9 March 2023

: 9 March 2023 Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Display : 6.6"

: 6.6" Main camera : 8MP

: 8MP Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Processor : Spreadtrum SC9832E Quad-core

: Spreadtrum SC9832E Quad-core Memory : 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 5000 mAh

The itel A60 is one the latest smartphones, launched on 9 March 2023. The phone is available in different colours, including daylight green, sapphire black, and dawn blue. The phone features an improved design, processor, and many more incredible features. It has a price tag of between ₦47,990 and ₦67,990.

3. itel p40

itel P40 phone pictures. Photo: @itelnigeria on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : March 2023

: March 2023 Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Display : 6.6"

: 6.6" Main camera : 13MP+VGA

: 13MP+VGA Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Processor: SC9863A OctaCore

SC9863A OctaCore Memory : 64GB ROM + up to 7GB RAM

: 64GB ROM + up to 7GB RAM Battery: 6000 mAh

itel P40 is the successor of the P38 model. It comes with some cool upgrades that are okay for the price but not that much of a big jump. Its price in Nigeria is around ₦62,000 and is available for purchase in online and offline stores.

4. itel A58 Pro

Pictures of itel A58 pro phone. Photo: @cellmart.com.ph, @G3 Cellulars on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 27 January 2022

: 27 January 2022 Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Display : 6.6''

: 6.6'' Main camera : 5MP + QVGA

: 5MP + QVGA Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Processor : Unisoc SC7731E Quad-core

: Unisoc SC7731E Quad-core Memory : 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 4000 mAh

The itel A58 Pro offers a large 6.6-inch display, a powerful processor, and a dual-camera system that produces high-quality photos. It also features a long-lasting battery life and supports 4G LTE connectivity. The phone comes in dreamy purple, starry black, and sky cyan colours. Its price tag is about ₦46,990.

5. itel P38 Pro

Pictures of itel P38 Pro phone. Photo: @itel_zw on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 9 May 2022

: 9 May 2022 Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Display : 6.82"

: 6.82" Main camera : 15MP + QVGA

: 15MP + QVGA Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Processor : Unisoc SC9863A Octa-Core

: Unisoc SC9863A Octa-Core Memory : 64GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 64GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 6000 mAh

itel P38 Pro is the higher version of the standard P38 and the direct successor to the P37 Pro. It is among the most expensive itel phones in Nigeria and features a better CPU, refreshed design, and larger battery capacity, and most importantly, it supports a 4G LTE network, which is absent in the vanilla version. You can purchase it now at around ₦73,750.

6. itel P37

Different colours of itel P37. Photo: itel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 21 May 2021

: 21 May 2021 Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 Display : 6.5"

: 6.5" Main camera: 8MP + 0.3MP

8MP + 0.3MP Front camera: 8MP

8MP Processor : Unisoc SC7731E Quad-core

: Unisoc SC7731E Quad-core Memory : 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 5000 mAh

The itel P37 adopts a slim, smart design with an inbuilt battery and in-cell screen. It is one of the most lovely models from the brand in the P series and features a long-lasting battery life, and supports 4G LTE connectivity. This model is available in gradient blue, gradient purple, and dark blue. Its price is between ₦56,990 and ₦78,000.

7. itel S18

Release date : October 2022

: October 2022 Operating system : Android 12

: Android 12 Display : 6.6"

: 6.6" Main camera : 8MP + QVGA + QVGA AI

: 8MP + QVGA + QVGA AI Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Processor : Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core

: Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core Memory : 64GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 64GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 5000 mAh

The all-new phone has a handful of notable features worth considering, especially if you are looking for affordable smartphones in Nigeria. The phone costs approximately ₦55,750.

8. itel A18

itel A18. Photo: @zubic_communication, @Sakala Hastings on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 31 October 2022

: 31 October 2022 Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Display : 5.0″

: 5.0″ Main camera : 5MP

: 5MP Front camera : 0.3MP

: 0.3MP Processor : UniSoC SC7731E Quad-Core

: UniSoC SC7731E Quad-Core Memory : 32GB ROM + 1GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 1GB RAM Battery: 2400mAh

itel A18 is one of the reliable and affordable phones in Nigeria that offers basic functionality with its powerful processor and long-lasting battery life. It is available in two colours, light blue and dark blue. Purchase it now at ₦31,500.

9. itel P17 Pro

itel P17 Pro. Photo: @alkayconcepts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 10 March 2022

: 10 March 2022 Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Display : 5.5"

: 5.5" Main camera : 5MP

: 5MP Front camera : 2MP

: 2MP Processor : Spreadtrum SC9832E Quad-Core

: Spreadtrum SC9832E Quad-Core Memory : 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Battery: 4000mAh

The itel P17 pro is one of the smartphones in Nigeria that personify power, ensuring that your battery woes are a thing of the past. The phone is equipped with security features such as multi-function fingerprint recognition and speedy facial unlock. It supports 4G LTE connectivity. This model has a price tag of about ₦47,450.

10. itel A33 Plus

itel A33 Plus. Photo: ITEL on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date : 21 October 2021

: 21 October 2021 Operating system : Android 11

: Android 11 Display : 5.0″

: 5.0″ Main camera : 5MP + QVGA

: 5MP + QVGA Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Processor : MediaTek MT6580 Quad-core

: MediaTek MT6580 Quad-core Memory : 16/32 GB ROM + 1GB RAM

: 16/32 GB ROM + 1GB RAM Battery: 3020 mAh

itel A33 Plus is the latest device from the company under the A-series, launched in October 2021. The model is also the higher version of itel’s A33 of March 2019. This new Plus version features a long-lasting battery life, better storage and an updated Android OS, which supports 3G connectivity. The price of this phone is approximately ₦37,500.

Do you want to know the latest itel phones and their prices in Nigeria? The list above provides you with the latest and most affordable options you should consider in 2022. itel phones are generally durable, appealing to the eye, and have great features that any smartphone user would love at first sight.

Legit.ng recently published a list of iPhone phones and their prices in Nigeria. Apple Inc., the company behind the iPhone, consistently introduces new models with enhanced features and improved performance. These devices boast powerful processors, stunning displays, high-quality cameras, and a wide range of features that cater to various user needs.

iPhones are unique devices with outstanding features hence better as compared to most Android phones. Some iPhones, however, offer better performance and value for money, making them preferable.

Source: Legit.ng