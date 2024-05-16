Nigerian skit maker Sabinus and his wife, Ciana Chapman, have been thrust into the limelight for controversial reasons

Just recently, the celebrity couple took to social media to address the domestic violence claims trailing their relationship

The couple’s response to the rumours triggered a series of interesting comments from social media users

Nigerian skit maker Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekiru, aka Sabinus, and his wife, Ciana Chapman, were recently trailed by rumours of domestic violence following the claims of online blogger Cutie Julls.

Cutie Julls shared a post on Instagram, claiming that the skit maker was fond of beating his wife.

Sabinus and his wife react to domestic violence rumours. Photos: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

How Sabinus and wife reacted to domestic violence claims

Shortly after Cutie Julls’ post gained momentum on social media, Sabinus and his wife, Ciana, took to their handles to respond to the allegations.

Ciana warned the blog to keep her and her family’s name out of its mouth. Not stopping there, she went on to ask how possible it would be for Sabinus, who is based in Nigeria, to be beating her in the UK.

She wrote:

“How can my husband be in Nigeria and be hitting me here in the UK?”

Oga Sabinus also corroborated his wife’s claims with a similar comment on social media. He wrote:

“How can I lay my hands on a woman that stays in the UK. Omo una really funny for this country o! She has been in the UK for two years now. Omo nawa o!”

See screenshots of their posts below:

Netizens react as Sabinus debunks domestic violence claims

Read what some social media users had to say about the blogger’s claim of Sabinus beating his wife and the couple’s reaction to the rumours below:

Iamlordeva:

“There are news you’ll hear about yourself you would have to call your mother to confirm if you have a twin brother or sister somewhere.”

gadget_hub.ng:

“Maybe he waybill the beatings.”

mr.azeezofficial:

“IF DEM NEVER TIE ONE BLOGGER FLOG FOR THIS COUNTRY THE REST NO GO REST TO DEY POST FAKE AND UNVERIFIED NEWS !!”

Funnytalks41:

“Was the staying in UK really necessary? Doesn’t matter where she stays if your abusive just stop ✋.”

Bigwizupdate:

“When you get your news from Facebook this is what happens .”

Whoizmario_officialz:

“Sabinus no fit lie button.”

kween_themmy:

“This is funny but mrfunny can't do such.”

Pro_mayana2628:

“Till them kill one blogger the rest go get sense.”

Aries_signature14:

“But you can lay your hands in the one that stays in naija or what?? How can I lay my hands on a woman would have sufficed.”

gabi_leaf007:

“Abeg wen sabinus marry?”

Thelilmiss.essy:

“Mr funny this one no funny again o.”

gloria_sani_barbie:

“Maybe u Dey beat am before she travel naw.”

divine_casuals:

“I love that they replied. A brand that this guy has built for years, you want to paint him black!”

Djfalone:

“All this na long talk. Any one tries to slander you, legal action.”

Sabinus and wife welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sabinus welcomed the patter of tiny feet in his household.

The funny man had an Instagram live session where he showed off his newborn.

In the recording, he held the baby, whom he gave a peck, and said good night to his fans.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng