Rivers lawmakers asked by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike have landed in serious trouble as the PDP takes a stance

The ruling party in Rivers state insisted that the lawmakers have lost their seats following their defection to the APC

Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, confirmed the party's position through a statement made available to journalists on Thursday

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again maintained its stance on the Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP tackles 27 pro-Wike lawmakers who defected to APC and backed out from supporting Rivers governor, Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

PDP speaks on fate of Rivers lawmakers backed by Wike

The ruling party in Rivers state insisted that the 27 lawmakers supported by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have since lost their seats for arrogantly committing an unpardonable constitutional breach.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 16, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said the clarification is a rebuttal to a “mischievous report” that the party is considering changing its position.

In the statement sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, May 17, and shared on the PDP's website on X, Ologunagba said the social media report “falsely” claimed that “there are plots to compromise the party’s position and provide an unattainable lifeline” to the former members of the Rivers state house of assembly who dumped the PDP.

“The Party also clarifies that it is not under pressure from any quarters to compromise its position in court, wherein it had already clearly stated that the former Rivers state lawmakers are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from December 11, 2023, when they publicly announced their defection from the PDP to the APC,” the statement reads.

“Our party therefore stands by its position that the affected members have since lost their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly having arrogantly committed an unpardonable constitutional breach.

"A Declaration that by provisions of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the seats of the plaintiffs have been vacant since 11th December 2023 when the plaintiffs announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Have Rivers lawmakers who decamped lost their seats?

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana explained that the Nigerian constitution does not allow lawmakers to change political parties while in office.

He asserted that all the 25 legislators in Rivers who switched from the PDP to the APC have essentially forfeited their position.

Falana analysed the legal implications of the actions of the Rivers House of Assembly members.

