10 types of office equipment and their uses with pictures

The modern-day office is furnished with so many different types of office equipment that it might be hard for some people to understand them. However, this high-quality equipment greatly affects a team's productivity and how the company is perceived by its customers and the general public. Here are some of the major office equipment and their uses you should be aware of.

A workstation setup. Photo: pexels.com, @seven11nash

To run a successful business, one must first and foremost hire the right people. However, for those employees to perform their jobs effectively, they also need access to the proper tools, supplies, and equipment. Learn about some of the standard types of office equipment and their functions.

What are the types of office equipment and their uses?

What is office equipment? The definition of office equipment is pretty straightforward: it is an umbrella term for the machinery, supplies and other paraphernalia that can be found in an office. This includes everything, from various electronics to mops and thumbtacks.

A regular workplace's appearance and contents have changed greatly through the ages. What was once regarded as state-of-the-art equipment has become obsolete in the modern-day world. This office equipment list contains the essential items that any workplace needs.

10 office equipment and their uses

Even if your office is the size of a tiny cupboard, some things should be in it. Without them, running a business would be incredibly hard, if not impossible. Below is a list of office equipment and their functions.

1. Computers

Gray wooden computer cubicles inside a room. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Not very long ago, typewriters' loud noises permeated offices. Massive piles of paper filled every available surface. People had to rely on abacuses or even calculators. There was no Internet or Solitaire.

These issues vanished with the advent of the digital age. Computers swiftly replaced clumsy and antiquated typewriters and calculators, reduced the need for information to be physically stored, and generally made life simpler.

A computer today is capable of practically anything. Its primary duties in an office setting include gathering, calculating, and storing crucial corporate data that is always accessible.

Computers also offer practical internal and external communication methods if the office has internet access because communications are delivered promptly. This is a good example of office equipment that should not miss in any working station.

2. Telephones

Selective focus photography of a black rotary phone. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

The successful operation of the business still depends on telephones, despite the fact that the internet is gradually eliminating the need for them in workplaces. Not everyone likes to communicate in writing, and not everyone has access to the internet.

Therefore, a phone is needed if you want to be reached at your workplace. In addition to making and receiving calls, modern office phones contain a wide range of other useful features.

You can ask callers to leave a message on the answering machine or put them on hold if you have a lot of clients but few employees, for instance. Additionally, some phones have fax capabilities that transmit and receive paper-based documents and files.

3. Printers

White and black photocopier machine. Photo: pexels.com, @enginakyurt

Sometimes possessing a file's digital copy alone is insufficient. For example, some documents must be printed out because they need actual signatures. Digital data storage devices are also not always trustworthy. Because of this, every workplace needs a printer, no matter how small.

A printer's obvious purpose is to print stuff. It can print anything, from tiny photographs to enormous posters, depending on the model. Since it can print as many copies, a printer is an extremely practical device that simplifies working in an office.

For those who like to be fancy and futuristic, there are also 3D printers that turn any digital 3D image into a physical, tangible object. Some workplaces might require 3D printers if they work with modelling or design (for example, architecture companies).

4. Scanners

People Working in the Office. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov

Although printing things out is always necessary, there may also be a need to convert a printed document into a digital format. Scanners can help with it. Anything can be converted to a digital format, including a word, an image, a photograph, or a face.

When you need to digitise some old documents or scan a physical photo of a new employee, scanners come in helpful. Additionally, you can use additional software to convert the scanned documents into text.

5. Copiers

A person putting paper on a machine. Photo: pexels.com, @mikhailnilov

Copiers are slightly antiquated but practical devices that let you make virtually endless copies of anything you need. Copiers can make copies without computers, although printers and scanners depend heavily on them.

Nowadays, most offices buy equipment that combines the capabilities of a printer, scanner, and copier. They are more expensive and heavier, but they are considerably more practical because you can print, copy, and scan with only one device rather than three.

6. Shredders

Trash trashcan recycles bin shredder. Photo: pixabay.com, OpenIcons

Every business has private information that should never get into the wrong hands. This contains private records on former and current employees, top-secret records, or financial records.

It wouldn't be appropriate to dump them in the garbage if there was a need to get rid of them since someone might find them and use them against you.

The majority of offices, therefore, require shredders. They come in all shapes and sizes, some smaller than shoeboxes and others bigger than wardrobes. The volume of documents that might need to be destroyed and the size of the business should be considered when choosing a shredder.

7. Office stationery

Stationery on a brown surface. Photo: pexels.com, @oliadanilevich

All of the devices mentioned above are great, but most rely on paper to operate. As a result, stationery is among the top items on this list. This also includes pencils, staples, paper clips, sticky notes, and other items in addition to paper.

The many uses of stationery range from labelling (sticky notes, markers and pens) and serving as a reminder to binding items together (with tape, paper clips, or staples).

8. Miscellaneous electronic equipment

Close-up photography of gray stainless steel fan turned on. Photo: pexels.com, @alirezakaviani

In addition, some workplaces also have webcams, headsets, TVs, air conditioning units, etc. Of course, these things are not obligatory, but they make working at the office more pleasant.

In addition, there are also all sorts of internet equipment, including modems, Wi-Fi routers, ports, servers, etc., which are important for larger companies.

9. Label makers

Assorted color bottle. Photo: pexels.com, @magdaehlers-pexels

Many offices have equipment logs, where every table, chair, computer and mouse are accounted for. This, in turn, requires a lot of labels. To make things easier, office owners invest in label makers that allow you to produce multiple labels in a short time.

The labels can also differentiate people's things, mark various cables or attach important notes.

10. Laminating machines

Putting and insert laminating film with paper in a laminator. Photo: Alexeg84

This workplace equipment is not all that popular, but it is useful nonetheless. Laminators can preserve important documents, create durable business cards, make ID badges and do other cool things. However, small offices rarely require them.

What are the uses of office equipment?

Office supplies are primarily used to enhance business operations and enable workers to perform their jobs more effectively.

What are 5 equipment that can be found in an office?

The major types of equipment found in an office include office computers, telephones, printers, stationery and internet connection.

What equipment does a receptionist use?

A receptionist manages all standard office tools like the phone, fax, copier, and printer.

The office equipment and their uses listed above are just a few of the most typical office supplies. Other varied office equipment can be considered depending on the type of workplace you are putting up and the job it will do.

