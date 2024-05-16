Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara has told the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) that he had defeated the enemies of the state

The governor said those who plotted against him were reaping the reward of their ploys and could not sleep with their eyes open

The governor's comment came amid the growing political tension between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has bragged that he has defeated the state's enemies as the political crisis rocking the state takes a new turn.

The governor made the comment while addressing the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide when he acknowledged the assurance of their brotherhood support. He added that the youth should be key to the celebration of the liberation of the state.

Rivers: Why Ijaw youths visited Fubara

The IYC were on a solidarity walk to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, May 16, to mark the 56 anniversary of the late Maj. Isaac Adaka Boro.

Fubara said Adaka Boro genuinely stood for equity, justice, and fair play and pursued his course to ensure the liberation of the Ijaw people and their clans.

The governor emphasised that every genuine Rivers man was a liberator. He was delighted to receive them on such auspicious day to re-enact the common purpose of liberation.

Fubara appreciates Ijaw youths

Fubara thanked the large crowd for their assurances that they would be available to respond to his call and stand by him, saying there would not be any need to disrupt the peace.

He insisted that the enemies of the state had been defeated already.

His statement reads in part:

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. And what is that blood: it is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

