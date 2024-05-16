Amid the mass failure recorded in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a Mountain of Fire church member had an outstanding performance

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) is a pentecostal denomination founded in Yaba, Lagos

The female church member's UTME score was made public after she gave a testimony in church

A female church member of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has scored very high in the 2024 UTME.

JAMB reported that only 76% of candidates scored 199 and below, a development that raised concern among education stakeholders.

The Mountain of Fire church girl scored 307 in the UTME. The image of a girl used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Cultures Studio, jamb.gov.ng

The MFM member, identified as sister Testimony, shared during her testimony in church that she scored 307 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

Testimony appreciated God for her score. The MFM member's testimony was among the numerous testimonies the church highlighted on its Facebook page.

"...Sis Testimony - Thanked God for the success of her UTME exams with a 307 score," one of the testimonies on the church's Facebook page read.

Man reacts to MFM testimonies

Miracle Solomon said:

"Glory to God."

Source: Legit.ng