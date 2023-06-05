20 famous people from Ohio who have made it big in the world

Ohio is a state located in the eastern part of the United States of America in the Great Lakes Region. It is home to about 11.8 million people, some recognised for their talents and extraordinary abilities. Some famous people from Ohio have made a name in the global arena.

Tanner Buchanan, Halle Berry and John Legend are among the most famous people from Ohio. Photo: @tannerbuchananofficial, @johnlegend, @halleberry on Instagram (modified by author)

Ohio State, famously known as the Buckeye State, has many good things going. The state has produced many famous people, from astronauts, athletes, to actors. These famous people born in Ohio have painted their city positively to the world through their talents and accomplishments.

20 famous people from Ohio

Ohio is home to some of America's most talented and brilliant men and women. These bright stars have won acclaim and adoration in America and worldwide. Here are 20 famous people from Ohio arranged in no particular order.

1. LeBron James

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Bart Young

Date of birth : 30 December 1984

: 30 December 1984 Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA Occupation: Basketball player

LeBron James, popularly known as "King James", is one of the best professional basketball players in the world. The Los Angeles Lakers player has won numerous awards, including four NBA MVP awards, four NBA MVP honours, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals. LeBron is not just a basketball player but also an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

3. Neil Armstrong

Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, in training for the projected Apollo 11 lunar landing mission.

Date of birth : 5 August 1930

: 5 August 1930 Place of birth : Wapakoneta, Ohio, USA

: Wapakoneta, Ohio, USA Occupation: Astronaut

Who is the most famous person from Ohio? The most famous person from the state of Ohio is Neil Armstrong. He is the first man to step on the moon in 1969 aboard Apollo 11 for NASA alongside Aldrin and Collins. Armstrong was also a test pilot, university professor, and Navy aviator. On 25 August 2012, he passed on at 82 years, but his legacy continues.

3. Jake Abel

Actor Jake Abel attends the 'Good Kill' premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 9, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Isaiah Trickey

Date of birth : 18 November 1987

: 18 November 1987 Place of birth : Canton, Ohio, USA

: Canton, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actor

Jake Abel is one of the famous actors from Ohio. The actor is renowned for his role as musician Mike Love in Love & Mercy. The actor also plays Adam Milligan on the CW show Supernatural. Other movies Abel has featured include Another Life, I Am Number Four and The Host.

4. Halle Berry

Halle Berry poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Date of birth : 14 August 1966

: 14 August 1966 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, USA

: Cleveland, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actress

Halle Berry is one of the Ohio celebrities and one of the highest-paid actresses. She was the first runner-up in the Miss USA and sixth in the Miss World contest in 1986. Halle has been featured in films and TV shows, including The Flintstones, Bulworth, Monster's Ball, Die Another Day and X-Men series. The actress has won several awards.

5. Simone Biles

Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jamie Squire

Date of birth : 14 March 1997

: 14 March 1997 Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, USA

: Columbus, Ohio, USA Occupation: Artistic gymnast

Simone Arianne Biles is one of the celebrities from Ohio. The gymnast has won 25 medals at the World Championships, making her one of the best gymnasts in the world. The gymnast shares a record seven Olympic medals earned by an American gymnast with Shannon Miller. Biles received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Joe Biden in 2022

6. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein

Date of birth : 14 March 1988

: 14 March 1988 Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, USA

: Akron, Ohio, USA Occupation: Basketball player

Wardell Stephen Curry II, popularly known as Stephen Curry, is a professional basketball player. He plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA and is ranked the best shooter in the history of the NBA. Some of his achievements in the game include the NBA Finals MVP Award and the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.

7. John Legend

John Legend performs on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Jo Hal

Date of birth : 28 December 1978

: 28 December 1978 Place of birth : Springfield, Ohio, USA

: Springfield, Ohio, USA Occupation: Musician

John Roger Stephens, popularly known as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is also a great pianist who has contributed behind-the-scenes piano to Lauryn Hill's Everything Is Everything, Jay Z's Encore and Alicia Keys's You Don't Know My Name. The Grammy Award winner has worked closely with big names such as Kanye West, Britney Spears, and Lauryn Hill.

8. Richard Brooks

Actors Richard Brooks (L) and Raven Goodwin attend the Cricket green lounge during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Date of birth : 9 December 1962

: 9 December 1962 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, USA

: Cleveland, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actor, singer, director

Richard L. Brooks is an experienced actor and director. He is famous for his roles, Paul Robinette on Law & Order and Jubal Early in Firefly. Brooks also played Patrick Patterson in the BET's drama series Being Mary Jane in 2013.

9. Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Date of birth : 12 August 1971

: 12 August 1971 Place of birth : East Cleveland, Ohio, USA

: East Cleveland, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actress, comedian

Yvette Nicole Brown is an actress, comedian, writer, and TV host. She is known for her roles in Community and The Odd Couple. As a comedian, Brown won a Primetime Emmy Award for performing in A Black Lady Sketch Show in 2021.

10. Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan attends SCAD Fashion 2023 at SCAD Forty in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Date of birth : 8 December 1998

: 8 December 1998 Place of birth : Ottawa, Ohio, USA

: Ottawa, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actor

Tanner Buchanan is an American actor famous for his role as Leo Kirkman in Designated Survivor. Additionally, he plays Robby Keene in the Netflix series Cobra Kai and Mason Kendall in the Nickelodeon series Game Shakers.

11. Dave Grohl

American singer Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs live on stage during day 1 of Rock Am Ring 2023 at Nuerburgring in Nuerburg, Germany. Photo: Gina Wetzle

Date of birth : 14 January 1969

: 14 January 1969 Place of birth : Warren, Ohio, USA

: Warren, Ohio, USA Occupation: Musician

David Eric Grohl is the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the rock group Foo Fighters. In the early 90s, he served as a drummer for Nirvana. Grohl also the Foo Fighters featured in the 2022 horror movie Studio 666. The singer released his autobiography, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, in 2021.

12. Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri appears in a video during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2023 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Date of birth : 22 January 1968

: 22 January 1968 Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, USA

: Columbus, Ohio, USA Occupation: Television host, author

Guy Ramsay Fieri is a television host, author and businessman. He is known for hosting Food Network TV shows such as Diners, Drive-in and Dives, Guys Ranch Kitchen and The War with Grandpa. He won the 2013 Emmy Award and was nominated in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

13. Drew Carey

Drew Carey speaks onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Date of birth : 23 May 1958

: 23 May 1958 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, USA

: Cleveland, Ohio, USA Occupation: Television host and author

Drew Allison Carey is a comedian, actor, and game show host. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before getting into stand-up comedy. Carey is famous for his ABC sitcom, The Drew Carey Show, and as the presenter of Whose Line Is It Anyway? He has hosted the CBS show, The Price Is Right since 2007.

14. Nancy Cartwright

Voice Actress Nancy Cartwright attends the 38th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards black tie gala at Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archulet

Date of birth : 25 October 1957

: 25 October 1957 Place of birth : Dayton, Ohio, USA

: Dayton, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actress

Nancy Cartwright is a famous Hollywood actress. She is well-known for her role as Bart Simpson on The Simpsons. Her role on the animated show won her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance and an Annie Award for Best Voice Acting in Animation. She is also a voice actress.

15. Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman attends Cirque du Soleil "Kurios" - Opening Night - San Francisco, CA at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. Photo: Trisha Leeper

Date of birth : 30 March 1964

: 30 March 1964 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, USA

: Cleveland, Ohio, USA Occupation: Singer

Tracy Chapman is a singer-songwriter from the US. She is best known for her hit singles Fast Car and Give Me One Reason. Her debut album Tracy Chapman was certified 6 Platinum by the RIAA. The singer performed at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute concert.

16. Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi attends Netflix's "Entergalactic" New York premiere at Paris Theater on September 28, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Date of birth : 30 January 1984

: 30 January 1984 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, USA

: Cleveland, Ohio, USA Occupation: Rapper

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, makes the cut on the famous Ohioans list. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer. The rapper released his first mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi in 2008. His track Day 'n' Nite became an international hit.

17. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Date of birth : 18 December 1946

: 18 December 1946 Place of birth : Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Occupation: Film director, producer, screenwriter

Steven Allan Spielberg is one of the most successful directors of all time. He is a crucial player in Hollywood and one of the biggest producers of contemporary blockbusters. In 2013, Spielberg was named among the 100 most influential persons by Time. Some of his major works include Indiana Jones, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park.

18. Justin Chambers

Justin Chambers attends the premiere for the Paramount+ new series "The Offer" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birth : 11 July 1970

: 11 July 1970 Place of birth : Springfield, Ohio, USA

: Springfield, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actor

Justin Willman Chambers is an American actor and former model. He is best known for his role as Dr Alex Karev in the ABC drama Grey's Anatomy. He started as a model and represented brands like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein.

19. Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss during "Kid Trash Talk" on April 3, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky

Date of birth : 9 August 1991

: 9 August 1991 Place of birth : Columbus, Ohio, USA

: Columbus, Ohio, USA Occupation: Professional wrestler

Alexis Cabrera, famously known as Alexa Bliss, is one of the celebrities born in Ohio. She is a professional wrestler signed to WWE. She has won the SmackDown Women's Champion two times, becoming the first woman to hold the title twice. Bliss also has won Raw Women's Champion thrice.

20. Rocky Carroll

Actor Rocky Carroll attends "Cure Autism Now's" 3rd annual "Acts of Love" fundraising event at The Coronet Theatre North Cienga Blvd West Hollywood in Los Angeles. Photo: Dan Tuffs

Date of birth : 8 July 1963

: 8 July 1963 Place of birth : Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Occupation: Actor and director

Roscoe "Rocky" Carroll is an American actor and film director. He is famous for his roles as Joey Emerson on The Roc, Dr Keith Wilkes on Chicago Hope, and Leon Vance on NCIS. Rocky also played a supporting role in the thriller Crimson Tide.

Ohio State has produced talented and accomplished celebrities. These men and women have won the hearts of many globally. The above is a comprehensive list of 20 famous people from Ohio you should know about.

