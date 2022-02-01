Alexia Marano’s bio: age, height, net worth, ImJayStation controversy

Who is Alexia Marano? She is a renowned Canadian social media personality famous for uploading many prank videos on her YouTube channel. Additionally, she is also known as the ex-girlfriend of ImJayStation, a prominent Canadian YouTuber.

The YouTube star poses for a solo picture. Photo: @alexiamarano

Source: Instagram

Since Marano joined YouTube in 2020, she has been consistently uploading varied videos on her channel, which have caught the attention of many YouTube lovers. Consequently, her audience has increased considerably.

Profile summary

Full name : Alexia Marano

: Alexia Marano Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 30 January 1997

: 30 January 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Ottawa, Canada

: Ottawa, Canada Current residence : Ottawa, Canada

: Ottawa, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’6”

: 5’6” Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 124

: 124 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-35

: 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-89

: 86-61-89 Shoe size : 7 (UK)

: 7 (UK) Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father : Frank Marano

: Frank Marano Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media personality

: Social media personality Net worth: $1 - $5 million

Alexia Marano’s bio

She was born on 30 January 1997 in Ottawa, Canada. Her father is called Frank Marano, while her mother’s name is unknown. Alexia was raised alongside her brother in Ottawa.

The social media personality’s father has been suffering from failed kidneys, and she has been at the forefront in helping her dad find a replacement.

How old is Alexia Marano?

Alexia Marano’s age is 25 years old as of 2022. She marks her birthday on 30 January every year, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

The Canadian social media personality enjoys a moment with her father. Photo: @alexiamarano

Source: Instagram

What is Alexia Marano’s nationality?

The renowned YouTuber is a Canadian of white ethnicity. She currently resides in Ottawa, Canada.

Why is Alexia Marano famous?

She is well-known as ImJayStation’s ex-girlfriend and social media celebrity. Alexia dated Canadian famous YouTuber ImJayStation, but they called it quits after an online controversy.

The Ottawa-born celebrity has a popular YouTube channel created in November 2020 with more than 900k subscribers. She regularly posts lots of entertaining content on the platform.

Is Alexia Marano dating?

It seems the YouTuber is currently single. She was dating fellow YouTube star Jason Ethier before the couple broke up in January 2020.

ImJayStation's controversy

Alexia Marano’s ex-boyfriend, Jason Ethier, also known as ImJayStation, uploaded a video on his YouTube channel claiming that Alexia had died after a drunk driver hit her. However, contrary to his claim, Alexia was alive and was not involved in an accident.

Resultantly, Jason faced intense backlash from netizens and an online spat with Alexia Marano, which led to their break-up. However, after one month, JayStation and Alexia got back together as partners on YouTube but insisted they were no longer dating.

Alexia Marano’s height and weight

She is 5 feet and 6 inches (168 cm) tall, and her weight is estimated to be 124 pounds (56 kg). Her bust, waist and hips are 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 cm). She has brown hair and eyes.

The YouTuber celebrates Canadian Thanks Giving day. Photo: @alexiamarano

Source: Instagram

How much is Alexia Marano’s net worth?

There is no reliable source of information regarding the social media celebrity’s net worth. However, Buzz Learn estimates her net worth between $1 and $5 million. She earns a significant income from YouTube.

Social media presence

Alexia Marano is active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Her Facebook account has over 1k followers, while her Twitter account has more than 2k followers. She is also quite popular on Instagram with over 31k followers.

Alexia Marano is having a successful career as a YouTuber. She is a hardworking content creator with numerous videos that suit her ever-growing audience.

