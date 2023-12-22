The year 2023 kicked off on a positive note for some celebrities who bought new whips while others unveiled theirs much later in the year

Many of those concerned took to social media to share the great news with their fans and colleagues

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the Nigerian celebrities who bought cars this year

The god of providence smiled on so many Nigerian celebrities in 2023 as they started the year with the good news of their latest car acquisitions which they used to paint the social media red.

Many of them worked hard over the years to achieve their dream.

Celebrities who became car owners in 2023. Photo credit @nastyblaq/@sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

Some of them intentionally wait for the beginning of the year to show it off. In this article, Legit.ng presents some of the prominent Nigerian celebrities who bought new cars in 2023.

1. Wizkid buys third Rolls Royce

Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, added another luxury car to his garage this year after splashing millions on his third Rolls Royce.

The singer bought a Rolls Royce Cullinan and posted the pictures on Snapchat. One of his associates also took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the singer acquired three cars within six months.

2. Phyna buys Mercedes Benz

Big Brother Naija Level-up star Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna started 2023 in grand style with the unveiling of her new car, a Mercedes Benz.

She showed off the car's key as well as a video of the vehicle on social media and appreciated God for the feat.

3. Ijebu gifts wife car

Tayo Akomode professionally known as Ijebu showered his wife with love by gifting her a new car in August. He shared the video of the sweet moment he presented the car to her in a surprising way.

Excited about the gift, the wife eagerly entered the car and thoroughly explored its features.

4. Yhemo Lee buys father a car

Nightlife promoter Yhemoo Lee made his father a proud owner of a brand-new car in August this year.

The father showered his son with prayers, expressing his happiness with street slang that vividly conveyed his immense joy about the gift.

5. Qdot buys a Mecedes Benz

Kudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, professionally known as Qdot, started the year on a positive note with the unveiling of his new car.

The singer bought a black new Mercedes Benz. He shared pictures of the new whip which he called a New Year blessing. Fans of the singer congratulated about the his new whip.

6. Portable buys three cars

2023 was a good year for controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbeile, professionally known as Portable, as he bought three cars.

He bought a Range Rover for himself and two cars for two of his signees, Young Duu and Abuga. However, he retrieved the one he bought for Young Duu when they fell out.

After buying the Range Rover, he shared videos and pictures while he was bursting balloons from his new jeep.

7. Ashmusy gets car for mum

Popular skit maker, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy bought a car in 2023. She made her mother proud a few months earlier after presenting her with a brand-new multi-million-dollar automobile. The elated car owner was so joyful that she knelt and showered prayers on her daughter.

8. Nasty Blaq buys two cars

Abisi Emmanuel better known as Nasty Blaq was able to buy two whips in 2023 despite the harsh economy. He got himself a Range Rover and a Mercedes Benz.

The two automobiles were bought just before his birthday. He took to social media to celebrate the feat. In one of the pictures, he popped a drink in front of his Range Rover which was tied with red ribbon.

9. BBNaija's Frodd buys Maybach

BBNaija star Chukwuemeka Okoye better known as Frodd bought a Maybach as he splashed millions on other luxury acquisitions earlier in 2023.

The reality star, who welcomed his first fist child a few months ago, had a grand celebration where he unveiled his car and his house.

However, some of his fans raised an eyebrow because of the amount he spent on his car.

10. Cubana Chief priest buys Roll Royce

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest spared no cost to get himself a new Rolls Royce Cullinan in 2023.

The nightlife businessman showed off the car on Instagram. He gave his fans a sneak peek of the interior of the multi-million naira luxury ride as well.

He also shared a video of people congratulating him on his Instastory.

11. BBNaija's Kess gifts parents a car

BBNaija alumnus Kesiena Adjekpovu better known as Kess got his parents a brand new car in 2023. The automobile was bought in conjunction with his siblings.

The reality star narrated how they had to manage with family members when his father wasn't able to cater to his siblings.

He also explained that the challenge they faced then made him and his siblings determined to take care of their parents.

12. BBNaija's Chichi buys a BMW

BBNaija star Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor better known as Chichi bought a BMW in January 2023. She gifted herself the ride when she was marking her 23rd birthday.

According to her, the new automobile was bought with her own money. One of her friends said it was a new one and not a second-hand car.

13. Nas Boi buys Benz

Skit maker Lawal Nasiru Michael Bolaji, professionally known as Nas Boi, joined the league of Mercedes Benz owners in 2023.

The content creator shared a picture of himself posing behind his new car. He said the gift was for Valentine.

14. KCee, Emoney gifts Amapiano boy a car

The duo of E-Money and Kcee made Ojazzay, the boy behind the popular Ojapiano sound, a car owner by giving him a brand-new car.

The elated car owner shared the good news on social media. In the video, he noted that the car was his birthday gift as he informed his fans that he was celebrating the day he got the gift.

15. Sydney talker buys Mikano jeep

Skit maker Sydney Egere professionally known as Sydney Talker became a Mikano jeep owner in 2023.

The funny man shared a collage of his new acquisition on social media as he displayed how happy he was about buying it.

To further demonstrate his joy, he sat on the car's bonnet, laid down on it, and even positioned himself underneath the ride.

16. Whitemoney buys Maybach

BBNaija star Hazel Oyeze Onou professionally known as Whitemoney also splurged millions in buying wonders on wheel in 2023.

The reality show winner bought a Maybach in February and a few weeks after that, he was sighted at a luxury automobile company where he showed off the new ride he was planning to buy.

17. Egungun buys two Benz in one year

Popular skit maker Kuye Adegoke, professionally known as Egungun, splashed millions of naira on two Mercedes Benz in 2023.

The content creator bought a Mercedes Benz ML 350 in July. He shared pictures on social media where he was sitting on the automobile.

A few months after that, he splurged another millions on a new Mercedes-Benz. Some of his fans, however, questioned his source of wealth.

18. Pheelz buys car

Popular Nigerian music producer Pheelz spent millions to buy himself a good automobile in 2023. The former singer shared this on Instagram and his fans congratulated him for the feat.

Phyna buys a car for father

Legit.ng had reported that Level-up edition winner Phyna bought a car for her father after winning the reality show.

Nigerians dug up the video where she was presenting a Lexus jeep to her parents after her father accused her of neglecting them.

The father had claimed that his daughter stopped picking their calls and neglected them since she won the reality show. He also claimed that he had not set eyes on her since then.

Source: Legit.ng