Big Brother Naija Level-up winner Phyna entered 2023 in style as she made a big girl purchase

The reality star on her Instagram page revealed that she added a new car to her collection, a Benz as she showed off her keys

Phyna also shared a video of her new ride as fans and colleagues sent her their best wishes

Big Brother Naija Level-up season winner Phyna ended 2022 and began 2023 on a high note as she gifted herself a new Benz.

Sharing the good news online, the reality star shared a photo of her new car key with the old one, indicating she now has two in her garage.

Phyna shows off her new Benz on social media Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram story channel, Phyna shared a video of the elegant black car decorated with a huge red bow and balloons.

She also showed off the interior which still had the polyethene wraps around the seats.

"God did: @jbautos_machines"

See posts below:

Nigerians congratulate Phyna

bellaokagbue:

"New year , New Ride Congrats baby ❤️"

6602lillian:

"Congratulations daughter of Zion Phyna ❤️❤️"

janemena:

"OuuuuuuuuuuuCongratulations phy phy❤️❤️❤️"

sheggzolusemo:

"You get!!! let’s go sis ❤️ @unusualphyna."

joy4_live:

"I can see some neighbors tears under this post if it’s easy make your favorite run am nahhh mtchwweee."

cossy_love:

"Congratulations my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️ may God continue to bless u abundantly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ashmusy:

"Congratulations baby girl ❤️❤️❤️"

chef_dumijezofficial:

"My girllllllllll. Congratulations phynaaaaa"

queen_godwin001:

"Congratulations WORLDBEST All we do is win More Keys BabyGirl "

hot_divas_wigs:

"Congratulations my darling Phyna . More wins❤️❤️"

opysuchy_:

"Wow...my unusual babygirl, this one jig die ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng