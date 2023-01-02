BBNaija Level Up reality star Kess has shown off the new car and house he and his brother bought for their parents

The reality star also shared how he and his family became squatters in 2010 after his father became sick

Many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to congratulate him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kess has left many of his fans gushing after he showed off a car he and his brother bought for their mum for her birthday.

The reality star also shared beautiful pictures of the new house they presented to their parents.

According to Kess, he and his family became squatters in 2010 when his father became sick and was unable to bear the household responsibility.

In his words:

"2010 was such a crazy year for us, I was in SS3 preparing for SSCE when the whole world came crashing down on us, pops suddenly became very sick, he could no longer shoulder his responsibilities hence we lost our home and lost everything we had. A family of seven automatically became squatters, each shared to live with family and friends. But today,I am grateful to God almighty for his Grace upon our lives. He came through for us. From being homeless to being house owners….

Fans congratulate Kess

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

officialadekunleolopade:

"They don’t call you Sir Kess for nothing. I’m so happy to see this. God is just starting with you. Congratulations to you and your family."e

giddy_fia:

"Sir K, you be big name God bless you."

diana.edobor:

"Well done guys ."

smoothallysyn:

"I’m so proud of you Kess."

the_real_amaka:

"Congratulations dear."

