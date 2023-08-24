Popular Instagram comedian and skit maker Ashmusy gifted her mother a brand new multi-million naira automobile

The social media celebrity shared the moment she presented her mum with the new automobile, who was ecstatic and grateful

Her mother, who couldn't believe her eyes, was spotted kneeling and praying as the new whip came before her door front

Popular Nigerian influencer Amarachi Amusi, best known as Ashmusy, has spent multi-million naira to buy a beloved mother a brand new.

The Instagram celebrity posted a video of herself presenting the shiny black automobile to her mother, who showered her with appreciation and prayers.

Skit maker Ashmusy surprises mum with a brand new car Credit: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

Ash's mother was surprised to see the gift waiting for her when she presented it with a crimson ribbon.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Bought my mom a car she's been admiring lately... anything she likes, I buy for her ❤️. She didn't see it coming at all. THANKYOU God almighty for these continuous blessings❤️

See her post below

Ashmusy's gift to mum sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wannebaybee:

"Look at wat my baby is doing sooooo proud of you hun .. congratulations mummy."

anni_eeeexoxo:

"May our mothers live to reap the fruit of their labour."

omajenny_njimezi:

"Not tears of joy rolling down my eyes, our parents shall all reap the fruits of their labour, R.I.P to those we lost."

nons_miraj:

"Where is my mummy ooo. I must buy for my mum, you have inspired me. God bless you."

aririerilam_kuwait_burger_001:

"We the igbos tribe no de lose guard anywhere we dey, evidence don show ."

isitin001:

"Don’t care how you make your money but gifting your mom and giving her all d best and she continues to bless you from the depth of her heart shows that your future and tomorrow is settled . Congratulations to your mama."

“I lived in a ‘face me’ house with 10 people for 20 years”: Ashmusy shares success story

Popular Nigerian skit maker and influencer, Amarachi Amusi aka Ashmusy spoke about her life and upbringing in a recent interview.

The socialite revealed in the interview that she owns multiple successful businesses and has even had top Nigerian celebrities such as Regina Daniels influence for her.

According to Ashmusy, she got everything she owned by herself and did not collect a dime from anybody.

Source: Legit.ng