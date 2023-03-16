Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Whitemony has sparked reactions on social media with his lavish lifestyle

Just weeks after buying a Maybach, the reality star has shared a video of the next car he will be splurging millions on

While some netizens congratulated the BBNaija winner, others asked how he makes enough money to throw around

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Whitemoney might have dedicated this year to splurging millions on cars.

The reality star shared a video of the next SUV he is getting ready to spend money on after stirring reactions with his latest purchase, a Maybach

Whitemoney is expecting a new car. Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

From indications, it might only be a matter of time before Whitemoney receives his luxury ride, a Mercedez Benz "Maybach Brabus," as he announced it is already an incoming acquisition.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Whitemoney's announcement

pendragon_101:

"Red money … KOK mentee everywhere."

_________mastamynd___:

"This one money no be whitemoney again ooo, E don Dey look like blood money oooo."

hasdrell___:

"Now nobody will ask how he got it o oo if it’s a lady now yen yen yen everywhere."

kashy_dicey:

"Make EFCC carry this one jhor, where you see all this money."

onlyonepresh_:

"Whitemoney hand touch better endorsement."

abelnelson2021:

"Make e no be say this whitemoney na KOK boy o."

ktgwears:

"Nah.. this has to be for Car Rental Business.. that WhiteMoney na Investor."

ikohvicky:

"White low key has money before big brother ooomk una dey play."

iam_henryblack:

"Nah now he dey show say he get money."

miz_kharis:

"How are they getting this money."

dequezgram:

"Restaurant business dey bring money ohsorry music business."

dreal_darkc:

"Make we go investigate white money bbn money na hin u still dey spend so?"

Whitemoney replies trolls questioning his source of wealth after buying Maybach

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes winner, Whitemoney, deployed humour in response to naysayers criticising his latest automobile purchase.

The reality star collaborated with media personality, Nedu, as he responded to those wondering where he got the funds to afford a Maybach despite all that was happening in the country.

Whitemoney mentioned how he is a hustler by day and goes into ‘hook up’ by night time to afford his expensive lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng