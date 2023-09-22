Fast-r-sing comedian Nasty Blaq touched the hearts of many with his pre-birthday luxury gift to himself

The online skit maker shared a glimpse of his brand-new Range Rover on social media, a special gift to himself in anticipation of his big day coming soon

Overflowing with gratitude and joy, he teased that even more exciting news would be unveiled on the day of his celebration

Fast-rising Nigerian comedian Nasty Blaq warmed the hearts of many as he planned for his birthday.

The online skit maker took to social media to show off the latest Range Rover ride he bought from him as he planned for his big day set on September 23.

Nasty Blaq pops champagne for new birthday gift Credit: @nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

Filled with gratitude and elation, he revealed that more fabulous news would be made known on the day of his celebration.

He wrote:

“Tomorrow is my birthday but the the gift came earlier ……bigger news on my birthday (September 23). Congrats to me .”

See his post below

Fans and celebrities congratulate Nasty Blaq

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions online:

iam_horpeyhemi:

"It’s raining Range Rover To everybody thaneedsof one thing or the other God will surprise you before the end of the week ."

iam_frush:

"Thank God we didn’t give up our dreams I remember that red Camry that car almost finished person‍♂️ ."

iamdikeh :

"AHEAD AHEAD MY FRIEND ❤️."

official.chinonso:

"Make Una nor finish this Velar for market o.

pankeeroy:

"Para Para! Congrats Brody!!! ."

