Dawn Staley is an American former basketball player and current head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Her preference of keeping her private life off social media and rumours that she is married to a woman have evoked an interest in getting answers to the question, is Dawn Staley married?

Lisa Boyer poses for a headshot during training camp (L). Head coach Dawn reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half of the USLBM Coast (R). Photo: Travis, Alex (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dawn is not married to anyone, including Lisa Boyer. The two colleagues have established remarkable success in their basketball careers and now work together as head coach and associate head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Full name Dawn Michelle Staley Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1970 Age 54 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Columbia, South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Clarence Staley Mother Estelle Staley Siblings 4 Relationship status Single High School Dobbins Technical High School University University of Virginia Profession Professional basketball coach, former basketball player Instagram @staley05 X (Twitter) @dawnstaley

Who are Dawn Staley and Lisa Boyer?

Dawn Staley is a renowned basketball head coach and former basketball player. She was born on 4 May 1970 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Dawn is the daughter of Estelle and Clarence Staley. She was raised alongside her four siblings, Lawrence, Anthony, Eric, and Tracey.

The head coach attended Murrell Dobbins Vocational High School in Philadelphia. After high school, she joined the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she graduated with a Rhetoric and Communication Studies degree.

She played basketball in high school and university. In 1991 and 1992, Dawn was named ACC Female Athlete of the Year and national player of the year. She retired from playing basketball in 2006.

Lisa Boyer is the associate head coach. She was born in Ogdensburg, New York, United States. She attended Ithaca College and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Science in 1979. The coach played basketball as a forward for the college team.

Lisa later acquired a master's in Education from North Carolina-Greensboro in 1982. She was the first woman to work with an NBA team as part of the coaching staff. She was the assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2001 to 2002. Prior to that, she worked as the head coach of the Bradley Braves from 1986 to 1996.

Is Dawn Staley married to Lisa Boyer?

Top-5 fast facts about Dawn Staley. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2018, rumours spread on the internet that Dawn was in a romantic relationship with Lisa Boyer. It was after she posted a message celebrating ten years of walking together on a now-deleted tweet. Here is what she wrote, as reported by MSN:

Boyer!! We are that old married couple who started young and will grow old together. You put the ride and die in the RIDE and DIE! Proud of you Boyer. Thanks for sacrificing your career to help to me serve our teams, program, university and state. What a ride?!

Lisa responded by tweeting:

What Dawnnie?!?! 10 years!!! Went by in a blink. Laughs, tears, joys, disappointments, heartaches, and victories, BUT always shoulder to shoulder. Been a ton of fun so let’s get this next 10 started!!!#ualreadyknow #loyalisnameofgame.

Many of their fans speculated that the two were in a romantic relationship, as Dawn referred to their journey as that of an old married couple who wed when young and grew together. However, the two were celebrating 10 years of working together.

They both began working for the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2008, with Lisa as an associate head coach and Dawn as the head coach. Dawn refers to Lisa as her ride-or-die, following their strong working partnership. However, the two keep their personal lives under wraps, and neither has confirmed or denied the rumours.

Lisa Boyer and Dawn Staley's work relationship

Dawn Staley's relationship with Lisa Boyer is work-related. The two have worked together for the South Carolina Gamecocks for over a decade. However, this is not the first time they have worked together. They were both part of a coaching staff at Temple University from 2002 to 2003.

In an interview, Lisa mentioned how they enjoyed working at Temple University. She stated:

We loved our days at Temple, and I’m not taking anything away from Temple. But we needed something bigger.

Dawn Staley attends the game between the Puerto Rico National Team and the Las Vegas Aces during the WNBA Preseason Game. Photo: Travis Bell

Source: Getty Images

They later joined the South Carolina Gamecocks staff in May 2008, with Dawn as the head coach. Lisa was named the assistant head coach in 2010. Dawn has acknowledged how Lisa has supported her in her career. Here is what she stated in the aforementioned interview:

When I want to not think about basketball, she’s always thinking about basketball. I know I would not have been as successful without her expertise, her tirelessness, her — I mean, she thinks about every single thing.

FAQs

Who is Dawn Staley? She is an American former basketball player and current head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. How old is Dawn Staley? She is 54 years old as of 2024. She was born on 4 May 1970. Where is Dawn Staley from? She hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Who are Dawn Staley's parents? Her parents are Estelle and Clarence Staley. Is Dawn Staley's wife Lisa Boyer? No, the two are not married. Who is Dawn Staley's husband? The basketball coach does not seem to be married and has never been married. Who was Dawn Staley's boyfriend? She has never disclosed anything about her relationship life. How tall is Dawn Staley? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

The most frequently asked question on the internet is, "Is Dawn Staley married to Lisa Boyer?" She has been rumoured to be married to her assistant coach at the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, but this is not true. She is not married and has never been married.

