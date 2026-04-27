Kano state government condemned the actions of some youths who displayed undergarments during the First Lady’s visit

Governor Abba Yusuf distanced his administration from the incident and said it did not reflect Kano’s cultural and religious values

The governor urged politicians to avoid inciting youths and called on those involved to apologise to the public

Kano state government has rebuked the actions of some youths during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, following an incident that drew widespread criticism across the state.

Authorities described the conduct as offensive after a group of youths reportedly displayed undergarments in public during the official engagement.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has condemned women who displayed pants in public. Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Governor Abba Yusuf condemned the act and distanced his administration from those involved. He said the behaviour did not represent the values, traditions, or identity of Kano people, Punch reported.

Government condemns conduct at public event

The governor spoke during a special prayer session held at the Government House, where thousands of Qur’anic reciters gathered to pray for peace and stability. The remarks were conveyed in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary.

Yusuf described the incident as unacceptable and said it ran contrary to moral and religious teachings upheld in the state.

“Our youths should be symbols of hope and development, not tools for mockery or moral decadence,” he said.

Kano State Government condemns the actions of some youths during the First Lady’s visit. Photo: X/TrendingX

Source: Twitter

Kano Gov calls for discipline after public incident

He urged political leaders to set better examples and warned against encouraging actions that could erode societal values.

“I urge my fellow politicians to lead by example, cease the culture of insults, and focus on the Kano First Agenda rather than inciting our children toward indecency,” he added.

The governor called on those involved to seek forgiveness and apologise to residents for the embarrassment caused. He also cautioned against using young people for political purposes that could harm their future.

Yusuf restated his commitment to youth development and the preservation of Kano’s cultural heritage. He said the state would continue to promote discipline, respect, and religious values.

At the event, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, represented by Alhaji Aliyu Harazumi, said similar prayer gatherings would continue as part of efforts to sustain peace in the state.

Did Kano govt share underwear to women as empowerment?

Earlier in another story, Legit.ng reported that the viral post on social media alleging that the Kano state government distributed pants to women as empowerment or campaign gifts has been fact-checked.

The allegation was accompanied by photos of women holding the red underwear with a caption that suggested that the items were officially handed to the women by the state government.

Kano emir speaks on fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng