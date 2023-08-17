Popular Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq is the latest owner of a Benz, which must have cost him several millions of naira

The comedian announced his latest feat on his Instagram page with photos showing off the newest addition to his garage

Nasty congratulated himself, and his post has sparked reactions and questions from his fans and colleagues

Popular skit maker and comedian Nasty Blaq has joined the league of celebrities with new rides this year, despite the tight economy.

In a new post on his Instagram page, Nasty shared photos of himself posing by his new white Benz at the dealer shop.

Nasty Blaq shows off new car Photo credit: @nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

Showcasing the newest addition to his garage, the excited comedian jumped on his car with a huge smile on his face.

He wrote on Instagram:

"My new baby congratulations to me @fredaghe_autowheels."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nasty Blaq's news

Congratulatory messages poured in for the skit maker, with a few netizens asking where he got the money to make such a purchase.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

shinkafibangram:

"Where una de see money."

comedianebiye:

"Who be your juju plug? congratulations bro."

lasisielenu:

"Kuala Lumpur Way!! Santorini Doings "

papaya_ex:

"Sheeeshhh!! hottest! Congratulations my love."

jaypaulmrflamez:

"Congratulations bro."

janemena:

"Congratulations. He has done it again for you‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

ezedentertainer1:

"Congrats baba . Na God dey run am. That white dey shine o. Na to change name to NASTY WHITE "

the_mayor_of_enugu__"

"Congratulation bludNew PimPim alert "

wizzyberry__:

"Boss just dey pull out Benz anyhow ❤️❤️"

