Chloe Bailey has received a warm welcome to Nigeria with a sea of enthusiastic fans and music lovers

The singer looked absolutely stunning as she stepped off the plane, rocking classy outfit that left onlookers in awe.

Netizens are abuzz with excitement as was spotted being picked up by Burna Boy's convoy, fueling rumors of a romantic relationship between the two music superstars.

American singer, Chloe Bailey, has been sighted in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The viral video of the record producer hit the Internet following her arrival at the Lagos International Airport.

Chloe Bailey arrives Lagos, hangs out with Burna Boy. Photo credit: @Bennygg7

In the video, Bailey, who was welcomed with a flower bouquet wearing a braid hairstyle, a sun shade, an earphone, a black top and trousers.

The video also had people around paving the way for her entrance into the car.

With a heartwarming welcome, one of the crowd welcomed her to Lagos and admonished her stunning look.

The male voice said

You look so beautiful. Welcome to Lagos.

And Bailey replied

Thank you. Thank you.”

According to netizens, the young American singer was picked up by . The duo is reported to have been in a relationship.

See the video here

See video with Burna Boy

Netizens react to Bailey's visit to Nigeria

Social media users have reacted to the video of Bailey in Lagos seen together with Burna Boy.

See their comments below

@emmanuel_shorun

It actually funny because I did even see any of his boys there but I knew Burna was involve in her coming. He is the only one in Lagos that definitely owns those two exact Maybach’s that I know of.

@KingJamesIdowu

I guess Incoming Collab. Nice.

@RJCapitanoSZN

Don’t tell me ODG be making silent moves

@itzgipht

Damini too get taste

@mayowa_zsn

Na Burna won Dey run this one like this?

@HairVeezyn

So this girl na burnaboy babe

@ThugLife_Back

Bundle bundle

@UkughaMoses

You just dey confuse person like this

Burna Boy wears traditional attire

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigerian singer trilled his fans with some fashion style as he rocked two elegant traditional outfits.

The singer was seen in different angles of his outfit as he posed in the picture.

While some social media users observed that he appears like a politician, another sees a reflection of David Adeleke, aka Davido, in him.

