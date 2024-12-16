American Singer Chloe Bailey Arrives Lagos, Gets Reception from Burna Boy's Convoy: "This is sweet"
- Chloe Bailey has received a warm welcome to Nigeria with a sea of enthusiastic fans and music lovers
- The singer looked absolutely stunning as she stepped off the plane, rocking classy outfit that left onlookers in awe.
- Netizens are abuzz with excitement as was spotted being picked up by Burna Boy's convoy, fueling rumors of a romantic relationship between the two music superstars.
American singer, Chloe Bailey, has been sighted in Lagos state, Nigeria.
The viral video of the record producer hit the Internet following her arrival at the Lagos International Airport.
In the video, Bailey, who was welcomed with a flower bouquet wearing a braid hairstyle, a sun shade, an earphone, a black top and trousers.
The video also had people around paving the way for her entrance into the car.
With a heartwarming welcome, one of the crowd welcomed her to Lagos and admonished her stunning look.
The male voice said
You look so beautiful. Welcome to Lagos.
And Bailey replied
Thank you. Thank you.”
According to netizens, the young American singer was picked up by Burna Boy's convoy. The duo is reported to have been in a relationship.
See the video here
Netizens react to Bailey's visit to Nigeria
Social media users have reacted to the video of Bailey in Lagos seen together with Burna Boy.
See their comments below
@emmanuel_shorun
It actually funny because I did even see any of his boys there but I knew Burna was involve in her coming. He is the only one in Lagos that definitely owns those two exact Maybach’s that I know of.
@KingJamesIdowu
I guess Incoming Collab. Nice.
@RJCapitanoSZN
Don’t tell me ODG be making silent moves
@itzgipht
Damini too get taste
@mayowa_zsn
Na Burna won Dey run this one like this?
@HairVeezyn
So this girl na burnaboy babe
@ThugLife_Back
Bundle bundle
@UkughaMoses
You just dey confuse person like this
Burna Boy wears traditional attire
Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigerian singer trilled his fans with some fashion style as he rocked two elegant traditional outfits.
The singer was seen in different angles of his outfit as he posed in the picture.
While some social media users observed that he appears like a politician, another sees a reflection of David Adeleke, aka Davido, in him.
