Popular Nollywood actor Tayo Amokade, aka Ijebu, has bought a brand new car for his wife

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared videos showing the sweet moment he surprised his wife with her new car

The heartwarming video of the couple raised a lot of well-wishes from fans and their celebrity colleagues

Popular Nigerian actor Ijebu has surprised his wife with a brand new car to the joy of fans. He shared the great news of his latest gift to his wife on his official Instagram page.

The movie star shared a video showing the moment the car was presented to his partner and how she reacted to it.

Actor Ijebu got his wife a new car. Photos: @ijebuu

Source: Instagram

She was seen looking back at her husband after realizing what was happening before letting out a hearty laughter and checking out her new ride.

Prayers were done on the new car, and Ijebu’s wife ran to give him a tight hug as onlookers congratulated her.

See the heartwarming video below:

See a video of Ijebu’s wife taking a ride in her new car below:

Reactions as Ijebu surprises wife with new car

A number of netizens were moved by Ijebu’s touching gesture to his wife and they all shared their thoughts online. Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

realmercyaigbe:

“Congratulations Iyawo Brother mi ”

iamkemikorede:

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE YOU DESERVE IT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

isobo_general:

“I remember that time you bought one red car for her then I’m so happy for her.”

wumitoriola:

“Ijebu well done.”

kunleafod:

“Gbefun .”

tunmyray_entertainment:

“Congratulations @popsbead God bless you more @ijebuu ”

omolaradrk:

“Congratulations my sister u be better wife olorun .”

hakeemeffect:

“Congratulations to her❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

modupe.bolarinwa:

“Wow this is beautiful, I remember when you bought her matrix. God bless you sir.”

Ayam_palesh:

“Woman can’t wait to get inside mehn!! This is so lovely and encouraging to watch man. God bless you as you keep a bountiful smile on that woman face .”

mo_bimpe:

“Awww congratulations to her .”

kunleafod:

“Congratulations to her.”

