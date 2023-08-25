Global site navigation

Local editions

Actor Ijebu Surprises Wife With New Car, Mercy Aigbe, Mo Bimpe, Others Congratulate Them: “This Is Beautiful”
Celebrities

Actor Ijebu Surprises Wife With New Car, Mercy Aigbe, Mo Bimpe, Others Congratulate Them: “This Is Beautiful”

by  Taiwo Owolawi
  • Popular Nollywood actor Tayo Amokade, aka Ijebu, has bought a brand new car for his wife
  • Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared videos showing the sweet moment he surprised his wife with her new car
  • The heartwarming video of the couple raised a lot of well-wishes from fans and their celebrity colleagues

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Popular Nigerian actor Ijebu has surprised his wife with a brand new car to the joy of fans. He shared the great news of his latest gift to his wife on his official Instagram page.

The movie star shared a video showing the moment the car was presented to his partner and how she reacted to it.

Actor Ijebu buys car for wife.
Actor Ijebu got his wife a new car. Photos: @ijebuu
Source: Instagram

She was seen looking back at her husband after realizing what was happening before letting out a hearty laughter and checking out her new ride.

Prayers were done on the new car, and Ijebu’s wife ran to give him a tight hug as onlookers congratulated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the heartwarming video below:

See a video of Ijebu’s wife taking a ride in her new car below:

Reactions as Ijebu surprises wife with new car

A number of netizens were moved by Ijebu’s touching gesture to his wife and they all shared their thoughts online. Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

realmercyaigbe:

“Congratulations Iyawo Brother mi ”

iamkemikorede:

“CONGRATULATIONS MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE YOU DESERVE IT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

isobo_general:

“I remember that time you bought one red car for her then I’m so happy for her.”

wumitoriola:

“Ijebu well done.”

kunleafod:

“Gbefun .”

tunmyray_entertainment:

“Congratulations @popsbead God bless you more @ijebuu ”

omolaradrk:

“Congratulations my sister u be better wife olorun .”

hakeemeffect:

“Congratulations to her❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

modupe.bolarinwa:

“Wow this is beautiful, I remember when you bought her matrix. God bless you sir.”

Ayam_palesh:

“Woman can’t wait to get inside mehn!! This is so lovely and encouraging to watch man. God bless you as you keep a bountiful smile on that woman face .”

mo_bimpe:

“Awww congratulations to her .”

kunleafod:

“Congratulations to her.”

Gov. Seyi Makinde gifts Saheed Osupa N70m jeep

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has gifted popular Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado jeep.

Osupa took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself singing the praises of Seyi Makinde as he sat inside his new SUV.

The Fuji star sang about how Seyi Makinde had done a good thing for him, and he needed to tell the world about it. Osupa noted that the governor made a promise to him, and he fulfilled it exactly as he said.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel