Rudeboy was recognised by the Australian government, receiving a prestigious certificate from the Minister for Cultural Interests

The feat came shortly after Peter Okoye announced he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18, opting for November 30 instead

As Rudeboy continued his successful tour down under, this international validation marks a major turning point in the ongoing sibling rivalry

Singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has shared a proud career moment during a tour in Australia, days after his twin brother made headlines for a controversial personal decision.

The former P-Square member revealed that he received a certificate of recognition from Australia’s Minister for cultural interests, Tony Dr Bull, during activities surrounding his ongoing tour.

The Australian government recognises Rudeboy. Photos: Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy shared the news of the feat in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, April 23, showing the presentation and celebration that followed.

In the clip, the singer appeared excited as he displayed the certificate presented in recognition of his contribution to music and cultural exchange.

The award came as part of events organised around his tour performances in Australia.

The achievement comes just days after his twin brother, Peter Okoye, widely known as Mr P, announced he would no longer celebrate his birthday on November 18.

Peter had revealed that he would instead mark his birthday on November 30, distancing himself from the date he shares with his twin.

Both brothers were born on November 18, 1981, and rose to prominence as members of P-Square, one of Nigeria’s most successful pop groups.

The duo first split in 2017 following disagreements over management, finances, and creative direction.

Although they reunited in 2021 and released new music, the reconciliation was short-lived, and both artists returned to their solo careers.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Rudeboy's new feat

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@tunde.ayinde.35 stated:

"This one is busy making money the other half is busy changing date of birth.."

@selamtegegn.au shared:

"Thank you for blessing us with your humble and noble presence. Welcome once again and enjoy Perth! See you and you’re team at Jambo2026📍🇦🇺"

@evia_aringo noted:

"It was my pleasure MC’ing for you @iamkingrudy and looking forward to seeing you light up Western Australia 🇦🇺"

@pentecostrevival77 wrote:

"I have been following these twin brothers story for 7 years now. I even prayed for them to reconciled and they did. Unfortunately it was short live. My discernment is that his twin brother is so jealous of him. Everytime he starts making waves his brother comes up with something to distract and divert. He has no peace. He has not come up with anything new. Still this EFCC issue. Nobody is guilty until proven guilty."

Rudeboy is currently on tour in Australia. Photo: Rudeboy.

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy locks horns with man

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Peter Okoye of Psquare had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The veteran artist shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture. An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng