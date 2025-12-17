Nicholas Riccio's net worth, career and his rising visibility
Nicholas Riccio is a successful New Hampshire real estate developer and businessman with an estimated net worth of approximately $6 million. Riccio is best known for his marriage to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, a relationship that draws attention due to their age gap of 32 years.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Nicholas Riccio's net worth is an estimated $6 million, derived primarily from his successful real estate development firm, Riccio Enterprises.
- He is a self-made real estate developer who owns over 15 rental properties in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.
- Nicholas Riccio overcame homelessness in his late teens and early twenties, making his subsequent success a notable rags-to-riches story.
- Riccio is currently married to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt; they share a 32-year age gap and welcomed their son, Niko, in July 2024.
Profile summary
Full name
Nicholas Riccio
Nickname
Nick
Gender
Male
Date of birth
18 March 1965
Age
60 years as of 2025
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Residence
Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Height in centimetres
175
Height in feet
5'8"
Hair colour
Grey
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Marilyn Claire Moriarty Riccio
Father
Anthony R. Riccio
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Karoline Claire Leavitt
Children
1
High school
Alvirne High School
Higher education
Plymouth State University
Profession
Real estate mogul
Net worth
$6 million
How much is Nicholas Riccio's net worth?
Nicholas Riccio's net worth is reported to be an estimated $6 million, according to Realtor. This wealth is self-made and generated entirely through his success in real estate.
Nicholas Riccio is a real estate developer. He owns Riccio Enterprises and multiple rental properties, particularly in the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire area.
This wealth is tied to his real estate holdings; rental buildings and holiday properties managed under his businesses (Riccio Enterprises LLC and related operations).
What fuels Nicholas Riccio's long-standing financial success?
The foundation of Riccio's success is his ownership and management of rental properties, mainly concentrated in the New Hampshire area. His ability to build a multimillion-dollar property portfolio from a start that included financial insecurity and homelessness underscores his financial acumen.
The rags-to-riches story
Riccio grew up in Hudson, New Hampshire, but following his parents' divorce, he experienced homelessness around the age of 18. He attended Plymouth State University but faced financial insecurity. After college, he took a real estate course, driven by a childhood dream to own property.
Real estate as the backbone of Riccio’s success
Riccio's income stems from his company, Riccio Enterprises LLC, which manages his portfolio of properties. He owns over 15 buildings in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, which include 70 living units that he rents out.
His real estate company focus extends beyond Hampton Beach to include properties from Boston to the White Mountains.
A closer look at Riccio's relationship with Karoline Leavitt
His personal life became more publicly visible when his relationship with Karoline Leavitt gained national attention. The pair met in 2022 while Leavitt was running for Congress. Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to an engagement in December 2023 and a wedding in January 2025.
Karoline and Nicholas Riccio’s age gap of approximately 32 years has been widely reported, with Riccio being about 59 or 60 years old in 2025 and Leavitt in her late twenties. Despite online scrutiny surrounding this age difference, reporting consistently describes their relationship as stable and family-focused.
Nicholas Riccio and Karoline Leavitt welcomed their first child, a son, on 10 July 2024. Three days after giving birth, Trump was shot during a July 13 assassination attempt in Butler County, Penn., leading her to cut her maternity leave short and promptly return to work.
FAQs
- How old is Nicholas Riccio? Nicholas Riccio's age is 60 years old as of December 2025, born around 1965
- What is Nicholas Riccio's age gap with his wife? He shares a 32-year age gap with his wife, Karoline Leavitt, who is 28.
- Was Nicholas Riccio married before? There is no verified public information indicating a previous marriage.
- How many children does Nicholas Riccio have? He has one son, Nicholas Robert "Niko" Riccio, born in July 2024, with his wife, Karoline Leavitt.
