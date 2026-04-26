The NGX closed the week higher, with the All-Share Index rising 3.94%, and market capitalisation increased

Financial Services stocks dominated trading activity, accounting for 71.99% of total volume

Market breadth was mixed as 46 equities gained, while 53 declined, with UACN and Nascon among the top gainers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Investors exchanged a total of 3.805 billion shares worth N213.955 billion in 297,202 deals this week on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The new data released on Friday, April 24, represents an increase compared with 3.588 billion shares valued at N195.313 billion traded in 254,553 deals in the previous week.

NGX rallies 3.94% as investors trade N213.95bn in a strong week Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Snapshot of market performance

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 2.739 billion shares valued at N106.269 billion traded in 135,101 deals, contributing 71.99% and 49.67% to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 212.324 million shares worth N4.024 billion traded in 17,042 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry ranked third, recording a turnover of 180.076 million shares valued at N13.269 billion in 32,457 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, Access Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and FirstHoldCo Plc, accounted for 814.060 million shares worth N39.032 billion in 37,195 deals, contributing 21.40% and 18.24% to total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 3.94%, closing the week at 225,722.49 points and N145.335 trillion, respectively.

46 equities appreciated during the week, lower than 61 equities in the previous week.

Top price gainers

UACN Plc: N100.00 to N142.00 (+N42.00, +42.00%)

Union Dicon Salt Plc: N16.50 to N21.90 (+N5.40, +32.73%)

Nascon Allied Industries Plc: N156.00 to N206.90 (+N50.90, +32.63%)

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: N6.05 to N7.90 (+N1.85, +30.58%)

Zichis Agro Allied Industries Plc: N12.41 to N15.60 (+N3.19, +25.71%)

CAP Plc: N95.00 to N118.50 (+N23.50, +24.74%)

Lafarge Africa Plc: N243.00 to N294.90 (+N51.90, +21.36%)

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: N77.60 to N92.20 (+N14.60, +18.81%)

FirstHoldCo Plc: N64.00 to N75.00 (+N11.00, +17.19%)

Unilever Nigeria Plc: N103.30 to N121.00 (+N17.70, +17.13%)

Investors make more money as NGX sustains upward momentum. Photo: Freepick

Source: Getty Images

Top price decliners

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc: N19.00 to N9.35 (-N9.65, -50.79%)

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: N8.10 to N5.40 (-N2.70, -33.33%)

Guinea Insurance Plc: N1.25 to N1.06 (-N0.19, -15.20%)

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc: N188.55 to N162.50 (-N26.05, -13.82%)

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: N4.10 to N3.65 (-N0.45, -10.98%)

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: N2.17 to N1.95 (-N0.22, -10.14%)

Transcorp Power Plc: N302.90 to N272.70 (-N30.20, -9.97%)

Meyer Plc: N18.65 to N16.80 (-N1.85, -9.92%)

Legend Internet Plc: N6.25 to N5.65 (-N0.60, -9.60%)

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: N5.80 to N5.25 (-N0.55, -9.48%)

MTN share price hit new high

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian stock market closed positively on Friday, extending its winning streak to nine consecutive sessions, driven by strong demand for blue-chip and mid-cap stocks.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc closed at N825.70, up 9.27%, its highest level.

Gains were recorded across key sectors as investors continued to position in banking stocks

Source: Legit.ng