Popular Nigerian music producer, Pheelz, is no doubt having a splendid year going by his recent luxury purchases

The music star recently splashed millions on a new house and a new car for himself to the joy of fans

Pheelz posted photos of his new properties on social media and they left many fans gushing as they congratulated him

Popular Nigerian music producer, Pheelz, just became the proud owner of a new mansion and a new car.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Finesse star shared photos of his new properties as he announced the good news to fans.

Pheelz shared a snap where he posed in front of his fancy looking automobile and huge house. He also posted another photo of himself standing on the fence of his house as he captured just how big it is.

Fans gush as producer Pheelz buys new house and car. Photos: @pheelzmrproducer

Taking to the caption of the post, the Finesse crooner wrote:

“New Crib, New Whip, This PHEELZ GOOD ❤️”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour in for Pheelz over his new house and car

Shortly after the music producer shared the good news of his achievements online, a number of fans took to the comment section to celebrate with him. Read what some of them had to say below:

sommy_of_fash:

"Congratulations to him More wins."

princepjazz:

"Well deserved "

iammeenarh__:

"E reach to stand on the roof.. congratulations "

iam_flosx:

"Product of genuine labour, i tap so much into it"

crayons_pro:

"I thought we agreed that we're all in Sapa republic together "

sisi_bekee:

"Congrats to him.. chaiii everybody jus Dey buy house and car up and down and I never even buy tyre… this life no balance oh…. God pls when abeg?"

graaceboi:

"Where una they see this money Abeg .."

joanodenu:

"Money really dey where e dey cos some people dey complain and some are busy buying houses, cars and traveling up and down. Congrats to him"

jully__mk:

"Be like e get where people dey pick this money o"

ifeomaonye:

"It Pheelz good when you reap the fruits of your genuine labour. Congratulations "

