Nigerian superstar Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, is in the news again following his school's prom night

Recall that the 13-year-old had the internet buzzing after he drove his father's expensive Lamborgini to the party

More details from the night's event revealed that Tife bagged two awards as he shared the video on social media, catching the attention of many

Nigerian singer Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, has made a name for himself after riding his father's Lamborghini to prom night.

The young boy returned home with two awards from the school's party, Most Charismatic and Finest Boy.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tife looked very elegant as he attended his school's prom in his father's Lamborghini.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, he got inside the Lamborghini and spoke with an adult behind the camera, maybe his mother, Shola Ogudugu.

After that, he closed the door of the expensive automobile and was driven to his school's prom. Several fans of the musician and his 13-year-old kid were astounded by the display of wealth and praised the Grammy-winning artist.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram story, Tife showed off the two plaques he received with Stormzy's THIS IS WHAT I MEAN playing in the background.

A close look at the plaques revealed that Tife was crowned the Most Charismatic and Finest Boy for the event.

The 13-year-old captioned his video: "Chill vibes."

See the screenshot of the clip below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's son Boluwatife made it to the nomination list for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024.

The Nigerian music star's first son shared a flyer on social media which included the category he was nominated.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Boluwatife from his fans and supporters.

Wizkid’s son stands out in Paris

The singer's first son turned heads online during his outing with his agemates.

Tife posted several pictures on his page of himself with his classmates visiting various interesting sites.

The billionaire heir, who was rocking rapper Zlatan's latest ZTTW clothing line design, immediately caught netizens' attention.

