BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna recently trended after her father claimed that she abandoned their family after winning the TV show

Nigerians online have now dug up an old video from 2022 of Phyna gifting her parents a brand new Lexus jeep

The resurfaced videos caused a huge online stir as netizens tackled her family over their claims about her

BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna’s fans have now reacted to claims that she abandoned her family after winning the reality TV show.

Recall that Phyna’s father, Mr Felix Otabor, had granted an interview claiming that he hasn’t seen his daughter since she won the show and she has stopped picking their calls.

In a new development, Nigerians dug up a 2022 video showing the moment Phyna presented her father and mother with a brand new Lexus jeep.

Reactions as old video of Phyna buying car for her father trends. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In the old video, Phyna’s dad was seen gushing after she bought them a car identical to the one she won on the BBNaija show. Mr Felix Otabor was also seen expressing surprise that he had become the owner of a ‘fine car’.

See the old videos below:

Reactions as old videos resurface of BBNaija’s Phyna gifting her father a car

A number of social media users reacted to the drama between Phyna and her family after her father’s claims of abandonment. Some of them bashed the reality star’s family for not having her back.

Read some of their comments below:

The cutest Kimmy tweeted:

Tamara asked if it was a crime that Phyna won the show:

This tweep reacted to Phyna’s dad claims of not having a car and suffering:

Deebi said Phyna has done her best for her family at just 26:

Onyekachi said there’s a plan to pull Phyna down:

Doccy called her family betrayers:

This tweep called Phyna’s family entitled:

Berry wondered if the news of Phyna buying a car for her dad is fake:

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Can’t judge her on this one, seeing what happened to Mohbad… We don’t know what going on internally.”

iamnasboi:

“Sometimes water is thicker than blood.”

Chyomsss:

“I’m not really phyna’s fan but i support her on this . Sometimes families too Dey do . The level of entitlement is just so irritating.”

chief_eriwa:

“Na she cause am, as a young growing gal, you no suppose buy this type of exotic car for ur parents, You don already drag their hand for where them never reach and that’s why they are over demanding and feeling so much entitled.”

Mrsothebrand:

“I am not a Phyna Fan ! But the truth is any Parent that grants such interview about their kids is just wicked ! If you cannot cover your kids outside and scold them inside within the family what kind of parent are you? If you easily feed your kids to the vulture because of your entitled nature then you have not fulfilled your role as a parent ! Am talking from experience and I feel for Phyna because it’s not a great place to be mentally ,Some Parents can ask you for 1 million and you give them 999,999 it’s that 1kobo you did not add they will drag you for ! ….Look at him saying People think he is stingy is it your daughters money you want to use for Philanthropy?”

Meetemmanueljacob:

“You don’t know what God has done for you if you don’t have entitled and ungrateful family members. Sometimes, the relationships you make yourself (genuine friends) are far more important than the ones that you don’t choose( family).”

Phyna puts her family on blast

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star Phyna reacted to her father's claims of abandoning their family.

In a viral post, Phyna announced that her family members should devour her corpse after her death, and Nigerians should watch them while at it.

She also revealed that her father granted the interview simply because she declined a request.

Source: Legit.ng