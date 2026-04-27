Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s kids made the rounds online as their father visited their school

The senator announced that he had attended their school’s inaugural gala event

However, fans who spotted the video made observations about the estranged couple’s sons

Billionaire senator Ned Nwoko took time out of his busy schedule to celebrate his sons.

A video shared online showed how the lawmaker attended the inaugural school gala of his sons, Moon and KC, in Abuja.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s sons steal spotlight at school gala. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Sharing the proud moment with followers on Instagram and Twitter, Nwoko described the event as heartwarming.

He went on to speak about the excellence, discipline, and vision being instilled in the students.

He praised the school’s management and staff for their dedication to raising future leaders.

In his words:

“On Friday, I had the pleasure of joining my beloved sons, Moon and KC, at their school for their inaugural gala. It was a proud and heartwarming moment to witness the excellence, discipline, and vision being instilled in these young minds.

"Events like this remind us that the future we seek to build begins with the quality of education and values we pass on to our children. I commend the management and staff for their commitment to raising leaders who will shape tomorrow with integrity and purpose,” he wrote.

While Regina Daniels was absent from the event, her sons quickly became the centre of attention online, as fans made observations about the event.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels spoke about her children’s safety as she appealed to her sons’ school to take good care of them while she is away.

The actress made the heartfelt plea after her son’s school, Abraham Lincoln American Academy, shared a video of him promoting the institution. Regina took to the comment section to express her pride and shower him with prayers.

In her message, she described her son as a blessing and prayed for his continued good health. She also assured him that, despite being far away, she would always watch over him in prayer.

Regina went further to urge the school to look after her children, saying she trusts them to care for her babies in her absence.

“Oh my Moon! Blessed fruit of my womb! Mama is so proud! Grow in good health, my child! I will always watch and pray over you from afar. I trust you to look after my babies well,” she wrote.

Her emotional statement came amid ongoing tensions between her and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko. In December, Regina publicly criticised him for frequently sharing photos and videos of their children online.

She argued that such exposure attracts unnecessary media attention and scrutiny, especially considering his status.

Responding at the time, Nwoko dismissed her claims as misleading. He maintained that posting family moments had always been normal for them and pointed out that Regina herself had shared images of the children publicly in the past.

He also stated that her absence from the children’s lives was her personal decision.

It would be recalled that Regina Daniels announced the end of her marriage in October, citing domestic violence as the reason for leaving.

Netizens react to Ned Nwoko's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ana_ish23 said:

"Regina no fit buy them this kind of oversized coat...😏.. Congratulations tho🎉🎉🥂."

faitthysia

"A good father will never deny his sons from seeing their mother . Separation doesn’t mean enemies . I can never stop my child’s father from seeing my daughter, even if it’s as bad as he doesn’t pay child support I’ll always allow him, not because of him, but because I love my daughter too much to deny her of her father’s love."

siqalosindym

"The kids look empty without their mum😢."

juma_priscy_rakeem said:

"According to the Child Right Act of Nigeria, children at their age stay with ghier mother. Epa, allow them to stay with their mother. You too wiiìickèd."

0308mide said:

"Are you proud of yourself like this?"

solystitches said:

"The only update we want to see is that you allow these kids to experience motherly love and care that's all ,all this ones are not necessary."

official_queendee said:

"This will not bring her back. We do understand that her absence is ruining your career."

funny_507252628 said:

"Grandpa na only this 2 kids you get ?🫠"

susan.apili said:

"These kids look so different now! They miss their mother Bambi 😢."

Ned Nwoko spotted alone at Regina Daniels’ sons’ big event. Credit: @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Doctor assesses Regina Daniels’ drug test result

Legit.ng previously reported that a medical doctor reacted to Regina Daniels’ drug test result. He dismissed claims that it had been manipulated or influenced.

The actress had addressed addiction rumours, saying she took the test to protect her children’s future, with Ned Nwoko's previous allegations hanging over her.

Source: Legit.ng