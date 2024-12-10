Nigerian singer, eLDee, has shared the role his dad played in the technological advancement of the country, saying he connected the country to the Internet

He also recognised the efforts of his mom and the numerous strides she embarked on in his music career

The singer also talked about how mom provided financial help and assisted with other logistics to grow his music career

Popular Nigerian singer Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as eLDee, has given a hint at the role his father played before technology became what it is presently in the country.

The singer explained this in a podcast hosted by Adesope Shopsydoo, an Afrobeats culture ambassador.

Singer eLDee says Nigeria was able to connect to the Internet through his dad. Photo credit eLDee

He disclosed that his father was the first to link the country to the Internet and set up the maiden cyber cafe in Lagos.

eLDee said:

But the very first cyber cafe in Lagos was set up by my dad. That man was the first person to connect Nigeria to the Internet.

He also recognised his mom's role in his musical career while growing up, stating that she gave him his first car, amongst other things.

He said:

My mom, the biggest support she gave me... she gave me a car, she paid for studio sessions. She paid for the CDs to be made.

Netizens react to eLDee's statement

Social media users have reacted to the singer's statement about the strives of his parents' roles to the growth of his career and expansion of the country to the Internet

Read their reactions below:

@k.jacksongurl

Your dad was the first person to connect Nigeria to the internet?. I will argue with you from now till 2124. Your dad was nowhere to be found when we setup the first satellite in Nigeria directly connected to German ISP

@femi.ea

Almighty Alhaja for down Iju should definitely get a mention in the hall of fame in the Nigerian Music Industry. She funded a move that changed everything.

@dantey.baby

I could listen to Eldee the Don talk all day!!!

@jennakadhum

The mom tho. Nothing like a mother's support

eLDee shares experience with scammers

In 2023, Legit.ng reported that the rapper shared his ordeal with some fraudsters in the country.

He disclosed his exit from Nigeria after he was defrauded by fake investors, who made him lose millions in the process.

He also disclosed the role of Akintoye Akindele, who introduced him to a business related to investing money in his music career.

