It is a season of celebration for former Big Brother Naija housemate Frodd as he becomes a house owner days after his engagement party

To celebrate his new accomplishment, the reality TV star recently hosted family and friends in his new home

The video shared on social media spotted frodd in a jolly mood with his new finacee and a view of his Maybach car

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd has joined the list of celebrity homeowners in Lagos.

A video from Frodd’s housewarming party has been uploaded on social media to celebrate his new accomplishment.

Big Brother Naija star Frodd Credit: @callme_frodd, @the_amazon

Source: Instagram

The clip shared caught a nice view of the BBN star’s Maybach, leaving fans to gush.

The reality TV star, who proposed last month to his girlfriend Chioma, was spotted with his partner as they entertained their guests.

Frodd on Big Brother Niaja

Frodd rose to prominence after a successful appearance on Big Brother Naija season 4: Peper Dem Gang. The season held in 2019 saw Frodd emerge as the second runner-up.

Watch the video of BBNaija Frodd's housewarming party:

Fans react to BBNaija Frodd’s housewarming party:

Fans join the former Pepper Dem Gang housemate in celebrating.

its_diva_t:

"I connect myself into this housewarming this year amen."

empressharon:

"It’s giving our wife vibes. "

gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"Wow I’m so happy for him. Frodd has joined upper echelon category. hard work pays and I’m happy he found the true love of his life."

esohe00:

"It's not about endorsement deals ooo, do you have plans?"

sweetbella924:

"Chizzy soon in jesus name , congratulations to frodd."

benbenswwwt:

"I tap this for Chizzy, may all who never believed in you like they did to frood come and celebrate with you soon in jesus name . Congratulations odogwu frood, may God bless your home."

