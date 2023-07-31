Popular Nigerian skit maker, Egungun, is now the latest celebrity owner of a Mercedes Benz

Taking to his official Instagram page, the comedian announced his latest acquisition to the joy of fans

A number of Egungun’s followers and celebrity colleagues celebrated him with kind words

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun, has now bought himself a Mercedes Benz.

Egugun took to his official Instagram page on July 29, 2023, to announce the good news with his fans and followers.

The comedian posted photos of himself posing with his new ML 350 Mercedes Benz SUV.

Fans react as skit maker Egungun buys Mercedes Benz. Photos: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Egugun also took to the caption of his post to congratulate himself on the new feat while also praising God for it.

He wrote:

"By God's own might, not by my own power, congratulations to me."

See the post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate as Egungun buys Mercedes Benz

Shortly after the skit maker shared the good news of his Benz online, a number of his fans stormed the comment section to celebrate with him.

Read what they had to say below:

iyanshawty:

“Congratulations Egungun, this is Crazy.”

king_ _mitchy:

“Congratulations.”

bigdave.gram:

“Masquerade dey drive benz!”

templegoldddd_:

“Big Congratulations sir, I pray mine come soon.”

layydoe:

“Congrats you deserve it.”

donflexx:

“How many you don get now ? More to come congrats.”

_son_of_grace:

“Nah only egungun and dj chicken get evidence sehh.”

davidflams:

“@_egungun THIS IS NO 4 (FOUR) CARS.. IN ONE YEAR!! ® Omohh God go do our own too ohh.”

kie_kie_:

“Congratulations brother.”

pashotah:

“A Very Big Congratulations to us Baby.”

brobouche:

“You go don post like 7 cars this year alone.”

official_afeez:

“Within 6 month... e come be like say I dy play with my life.”

