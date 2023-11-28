Celebrity brothers KCee and E-Money have gifted the young man behind Ojapiano sound Ojazzy a brand-new car

Ojazzy shared a fun video showing the moment he received the car from the two Five Stars music label stars

The young man, in a caption, revealed it was a birthday gift as many of his fans and followers took to his comment section to congratulate him

Popular singer Kingsley Okonkwo Kcee and his younger brother Emeka Okonkwo E-Money have acquired a new car as a birthday gift for Ojazzy, the young boy behind the native flute ‘Oja’ in Ojapiano.

This comes as Ojazzy took to his Instagram page to share a video of his new car, a Toyota purchased for him as a birthday gift.

Ojazzy shares video of him driving a car. Credit: @iam_ojazzyigbonile

In a clip, he was seen test-driving the new car in excitement as he appreciated Kcee and E-Money for their nice gesture.

Ojazzy, in a caption, wrote:

"My Birthday gift from @fivestarmusic_ng just speech less - Tears of joy. All thanks to OKIKE , kcee and his lovely brother @iam_emoney1."

Watch a video of Ojazzy driving the new car below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that KCee threatened to take legal action against Ojazzy's manager, Igwe Crendo.

Congratulations pour in for Ojazzy

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

tonydapeace:

"This is d best car for you to start life with Ojazi, especially now that fuel price is so high.. anyone who tells you otherwise doesn't like you at all... Congrats to you bro."

jnrpope:

"Congratulations Ojazzy ; Humility Pays @fivestarmusic_ng @iam_kcee @iam_emoney1 Gods perpetual blessings upon the Okonkwo’s."

kingzon1:

"waoo at last..all thanks to God. God bless 5star music..ride on ojazzy..we dey with you."

im_barbieslim:

"Oja I thank God you stayed humble all through life no be garagara best car to start a life with,take care of it and concentrate more for another banger with Limpopo master congratulations."

