Singer Qdot is starting the new year on a good note as he took to social media to flaunt his new Mercedes Benz

The singer could be seen standing in front of his new whip which he described as a new year blessing for him

Many celebrities as well as fans and followers have taken to the singer’s comment section to congratulate him on his latest achievement

The year 2023 is starting in a good way for singer Qdot as he takes the acquisition of a new Mercedes Benz.

Qdot took to his social media timeline to share the good news with his fans and well-wishers as he described the new car as a new year blessing.

Qdot splashes millions on Benz. Credit: @qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote: “New SAGA New BLESSING.”

See his post below:

Congratulations pour as Qdot buys new Benz

Legit.ng captured some of the messages as some netizens turned it to prayer point. See them below:

_just_ask_of_sauban___:

"Well deserved ."

jacksparrow263:

"God when."

thisisrachelle_:

"This year we go celebrate wins.....e fit be benz, e fit be something else but we go celebrate wins this year."

oluwatosin_obasa:

"Good news everywhere."

biiimbola:

"Congratulations ."

gifteduju:

"Congratulations to you and your ‘family’. Nice family portrait ."

ladheeva:

"Well deserved, congrats."

_funmilayo___:

"Congratulations melo melo."

hey_scenty:

"Wer una for de see this money abeg."

leaddyskincare:

"Emi lo kan Jesu! Congratulations Qdot!."

susy.licious1:

"Na only me never buy Benz ."

josh4life111:

"He don buy am since 2022."

callme_oba:

"Even the dog is happy for him.......olohun me sef want benz."

yall_meetbisola_:

"God show your blessings on me too ."

elenujabala:

"I love QDOT OOO asin I like am dieee but sometimes I think he just do things to race with others, things he's not capable of but just wanna force it , force it force it ....like he just wanna force himself to belong..Omo Iyami Don't Saare more dan Ur shadow plz."

Pics of Qdot's mansion go viral

Legit.ng reported that Qdot joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who acquired houses in 2021.

The talented music star bought himself a new house and the good news was shared on social media by one of his well-wishers, Dr_Brownd.

Taking to his Instagram page, Brownd shared photos of the music star’s new property and congratulated him on his new mansion.

Source: Legit.ng