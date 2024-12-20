A lady has called out influencer Enioluwa on behalf of her team for an alleged debt after performing at his event

In a post sighted online, the lady shared a video of how some singers turned up for the event and Enioluwa was there with them giving directive to someone

She also shared how they were treated and what she passed through after leaving the venue to her house

Social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has been called out for alleged debt by a lady on behalf of some singers on Instagram.

In the post making the rounds, a lady known as Chisom Adesola shared a video of how she and some singers were waiting to perform at an event.

Lady shares video of Enioluwa at event. Photo credit@enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the influencer, who supported his bestie months ago, was standing in front of the singers and was speaking.

According to Adesola, she broke down after the event. Narrating their ordeal, Adesola disclosed that they left their homes early but went back late at night.

Stating further, she said she got home at 12am. She had to wake her siblings, who were fast asleep, to open the gate for her.

Lady shares how they were treated

In her post, Adesola claimed that a few things were changed by the filmmaker's team after all the singers had rehearsed and prepared for the event.

She added that the influencer, who discussed his wedding with his father months ago and his team, didn't appreciate them and their efforts in learning the new things introduced to them abruptly.

See the post here:

Reactions trail the allegation made against Enioluwa

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Enioluwa. Here are some of the comments below:

@benjamin_omosivie:

"I broke down the next day."

@mimibabey_:

"I think this is a case of dragging the person that brought the gig,they’re probably the person responsible. I might be wrong though,them no dey use full mind defend celebrities."

@mottymine:

"Sending love and strength to celebrities cos it seems people just like to take advantage of their popularity. Firstly, there’s a professional way to handle things and it’s not every thing you escalate on social media. Have you contacted the agency that outsourced you guys for the project?"

@soft_millionaire:

"No body owe money reach celebrity."

@jennythrills:

"Firstly who introduced you to the gig the manager involved in getting you guys to come let's start from there cause some of those people they will pay them and they will lock up."

@oluwa4martins:

"Chapter 1,brace up the story go long."

@queenjeigh:

"Hmm, I don’t think they held your money without wanting to pay sha. Sometimes processing payments step by step in organisations can take weeks."

@softnsleek__02:

"If dem never drag you as a celeb, you never blow!"

@hydee_anie_music:

"We are willing to give first hand information about this issue if you wish. Thank you."

Enioluwa calls out airline

Legit.ng had reported that the influencer expressed grievance to the way some Nigerian airlines behave without considering their customers.

Enioluwa shared the experience he had with an airline manager and how the person dared him to take any action against him.

The influencer compared how international flights treat their customers.

