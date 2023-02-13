Popular Nigerian skit maker-turn musician Nas Boi bought a new luxury Mercedes car for himself this Valentine’s season

The comic creator, excited about how he has shown love to himself, was grateful and hopeful for more opportunities

In his social media post, the comedian promised his fans and followers an exciting ride with him, as they reacted in excitement

Popular Instagram skit maker turn musician Nas Boi has joined the league of Benz owners this Valentine’s season.

The comic creator shared a crisp picture of himself poised graciously beside his latest ride.

Comedian Nas Boi buys new Benz for himself

Source: Instagram

Nas boi expressed his joy for his new attainment and promised his fans an exciting journey with him.

"Got myself a gift Congratulations to me. I am gearing up for a new beginning. New single out at midnight."

See his post below

Netizens react to Nas Boi’s new Benz

crazeclown:

"This one wey you snap in front of secret palace na strip dancer be your side hustle? CONGRATS MY G."

henryally7:

"Crazy people just dey make am for naija now oo,E be like say I go start to dey crazy too. Or what do u tink."

kamera_bs:

"Wey money dey even dey come from."

babarex0:

"Congratulations bro. Benz don Dey hungry me o."

mrfunny1_:

"Congratulations !! Make una show me wayy oooo."

brainjotter:

"Follow my gifters follow my gifters.. double tap double tap double tap!!"

manlikescoop:

"That’s my brother right there congratulations Nas.❤️❤️"

yhucee_nwokeoma:

"E be like them dey dash car for secret palace ooo…Wizzy own na yesterday your own na today."

