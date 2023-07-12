Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has bought a new car for one of his record label signees, Young Duu

In videos making the rounds online, the Zazu Zeh crooner noted that his signee was once taunted for helping him was his car but he has now rewarded his loyalty

A number of social media users reacted after videos made the rounds of Portable presenting Young Duu with his car

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, is once again in the news for his generousity to those close to him.

Just recently, the Zazu Zeh crooner decided to reward one of his record label signees, Young Duu, with a new car.

In a series of videos posted online by Portable and other well-wishers, Portable was seen noting that he bought the car for Young Duu after he was taunted for helping him wash his car.

Fans react as Portable buys new car for record label signee. Photos: @portablebaeby

According to the Zazu Zeh crooner, he always rewards people who are loyal to him. See the video below:

In another video posted online, Portable was heard saying that if he had more, he would have done more for Young Duu. The upcoming artist was also seen looking grateful as his label boss presented his car to him.

See the video below:

See more videos from the car presentation below:

Netizens react as Portable buys new car for record label signee who was taunted for washing his car

The videos of Portable presenting a new car to his label signee, Young Duu, soon went viral on social media and it got many netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

primestudiosng:

“At least he’s giving out…..”

misschidel:

“Despite his display of madness, I think portable is a giver nd his nice to the people around him.”

omalichawa__:

“Wow such a rich record label boss.”

Dfw_eni_:

“Any small thing now you go dey hear, no be me buy Honda for you? bami mu Kokoro motor mi you dey whine? I no dey give you again.”

get2dozi:

“This car na 3days use, 2days Mechanic . Na him and mechanic get am. 2004 Honda, 19 years old car na adult oo.”

sabitalk1:

“Do you know how many of portable’s cars wey this boy don wash? Now him boss Don remember am with small korope he go dey push am very soon, no be Honda? Okay nah we shall see .”

motoadeni:

“The boy and mechanic Na 5 and 6 now .”

just1ayo:

“Opoor Congratulations are in order. Sha No follow your Oga fight ohhh If you no want begin trek again.”

