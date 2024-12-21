A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after completing his amazing building project

In a video, the proud achiever rejoiced over the fact that he was able to build a house and buy a car for himself this year

Social media users who came across his post on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A young Nigerian man's amazing achievement has garnered massive attention on social media.

His impressive feat of completing a building project and acquiring a new car within a single year left many in awe.

Man shows off new car, house

The proud house owner who shared his achievement on TikTok under the handle @preciousdiamond400, showed the transformation of his property from its humble beginnings to its grand completion.

His inspiring video also captured his sleek new car, a confirmation of his hard work and dedication.

"I later run the car and house matter this year. It has been God all through," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man flaunts car, house

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with congratulatory messages from users who praised his perseverance and accomplishment.

@evilpkmoney0 said:

"Una go gree talk say Na juju. Everything now Na god."

@No Stress commented:

"Congrats bro abeg how much fit do something like this?"

@chimaco001 said:

"Abeg them dey dash una materials to build everything later in dey future una go dey pay small small because I don tire to say congratulations dis year. Big congratulations to u brother win win."

@Benedict Zubitex reacted:

"Can I build such in village and leave it while staying in lagos."

@OJI aka ushare added:

"Which kind work diz boy dey do to build diz house ad pple go dey dey type congratulations ad meanwhile they know the type of job that his doing. Chai."

Watch the video below:

Man flaunts his car and house

