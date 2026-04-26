An old video of billionaire Razak Okoya's encounter with Afrobeats star Davido at a party has resurfaced on social media

The highlight was the moment the billionaire appear turned to ask another individual about Davido's identity after the singer greeted him

Reactions have trailed the old video, with many attributing Okoya's reaction to age rather than ignorance

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Chief Razak Okoya recently trended on social media X, formerly Twitter, over his encounter with music star David Adeleke, Davido, in an old video from his 85th birthday in 2025.

The video showed the moment Davido arrived at the party amid cheers as he approached a table where his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, sat with Okoya nearby.

Davido bows to greet billionaire Okoya at a party in old video. Credit: razakokoya/davido

Source: Instagram

After dancing with his uncle, Davido, after sighting the billionaire, bowed to greet him.

The highlight was the moment Okoya appeared to turn and ask another man, "Tani?" (Who is this?) about Davido.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Okoya's wife, Shade, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, celebrated her 49th birthday as she flooded her social media page with adorable pictures.

Netizens share observations about billionaire Okoya after his encounter with Davido at a party. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

The picture showed the billionaire's wife elegantly dressed in a yellow attire as she posed for the camera in different styles.

Her birthday celebration comes after she and her husband announced their daughter, Olamide Raheeda's engagement on social media.

According to the reports, Okoya's daughter's wedding coincided with her mother's, Shade's, 49th birthday celebration.

The video of Okoya's encounter with Davido that has left many talking is below:

Reactions to Okoya's encounter with Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens attributed Okoya's reaction to age, noting he later greeted Davido warmly once informed. Read the comments below:

Mapo3028 commented:

"Old age and it’s not easy keeping up with many people at that point."

OgbeniRaji reacted:

"People saying old age lol.. forgetting na those old people used to recognize people pass. He definitely don’t know him not until they told him he’s one of Adeleke’s son na why he had to greet very well again."

Akinwa8 commented:

"Okoya is sitting with Gov Adeleke why will he still be asking who Davido is?? One of his last Born is a musician so he’ll definitely know OBO."

olabayor said:

"No.. it wasnt davido he was asking d man. Its probably a former conversation d tani was abt Davido na family for that place o. Even raheem said it davido dey kom dre side wella."

frankiebunmi commented:

"He saw a rough, dressed, well brought up yoruba boy and again danced with the governor. It's enough reason to ask. Age get him own way. May God give you longlife."

Okoya's daughter weds at his Lagos residence

Legit.ng previously reported that Olamide Raheeda Okoya, daughter of billionaire, Chief Razaq Okoya, and his wife, Folashade Okoya, married Imran Saro Gobir in an introduction and Nikkah ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The event, which took place at the Okoyas' private residence in Lagos, was attended by family members and dignitaries like billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, who graced the occasion.

Sharing pictures from the event, Rabiu described it as a beautiful and memorable occasion, filled with warmth, dignity, and a strong sense of family unity.

Source: Legit.ng