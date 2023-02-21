Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu has added a new Range Rover to his car collection, and he is super excited about

Portable shared a video as well as pictures of him with his new ride as he was seen bursting balloons placed on the car

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the singer, have taken to his comment section to congratulate him

It is another big win for Nigerian Street Pop singer Portable Zazu as he acquired a new Range Rover.

Portable, excited about his latest acquisition, took to his Instagram page to share a video of him bursting the balloons as he stepped into his new whip.

Portable buys a new car, Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The Zazu crooner, in his caption, wrote:

“I’m so glad today Thank God today I acquire a new whip for my self new family Akoi (ambassador) new thing new range new happiness.”

Watch the video Portable shared below:

See the pictures Portable shared below:

Fans congratulate Portable

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages, see them below:

deejayneptune:

"Congrats wahala wahala wahala."

iambank_bee:

"Akoi Grace ❤️ #Bizza bizza ❤️."

thenepabois:

"Brooooooo! This One Loud."

niffy_coin:

"Dj chicken is In trouble . He Dey set ring light now ."

__mandem04:

"Congratulations omo la lomi."

musfat__:

"Portable my husband it won't be your coffin more blessing well deserved ."

officialreal1:

"This your new Motor go spoil for Sango road ooo."

___dnd_xx:

"Ali Pressure ti wa seh ."

black_199555:

"Congratulations Werey olorin."

rhymer_lee_:

"I tap from your Grace my G ✌️LOBA LOBA LOMA NBA congratulations ahead ahead no going back ✌️❤️ @portablebaeby."

oluwa_kfresh1:

"More More wins❤️."

big_pucy:

"You don use Wahala buy Range Congrats ."

spicyguineafowl:

"Alhamdulillah to the best king in the music industry ❤️ akoi alubarika."

blackmanvibeeee:

"Omo God abeg no fall people wey don rise do my own Congratulations more keys oloye."

Man pranks Portable and his staff

Portable showed his generous side when a content creator, Kopa Respect, created a scene at the singer’s restaurant at Sango Ota, Ogun state.

In the video which has gone viral online, Portable was seen querying Kopa Respect over his refusal to pay his bill after consuming food at the restaurant.

The content creator in his defence insisted he was given a different bill from what he ordered, which stunned everyone present.

Source: Legit.ng