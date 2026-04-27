Nigeria Revenue Service dismisses viral claims of a new vehicle tax effective July 2026

NRS warns the public about deceptive messages using official logos to appear credible

Ongoing tax reforms spark mixed reactions among Nigerians and experts about their impact

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dismissed viral reports that the federal government has introduced a new tax on vehicles.

The agency termed the report false and entirely misleading.

The Nigeria Revenue Service debunks reports of purported vehicle tax. Credit: NRS

Source: Facebook

NRS debunks new tax on vehicles

The NRS’s clarification came due to a viral infographic circulating on social media, claiming that a mandatory vehicle tax would become effective from July 1, 2026.

The notice directed vehicle owners to begin payments via specified online platforms and designed institutions.

However, in a statement on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the NRS, via Dare Adekanbi, stated that the notice did not come from the service or any authorised government agency.

“The attention of the Nigeria Revenue Service has been drawn to a viral message claiming that the Federal Government has introduced a fresh vehicle tax effective July 1, 2026,” Adekanmbi stated.

“The NRS wishes to state categorically that the information did not emanate from the Service or any government agency.”

NRS alerts Nigerians on fake websites

The NRS said the message was trying to deceive the Nigerian public, stating that those behind it had falsely branded the graphic with the Nigerian government’s logo to manufacture credibility.

Adekanbi revealed that there are several inconsistencies in the report, especially the inclusion of an incorrect website address, which he said showed the report’s fraudulent nature.

According to a report by The Punch, the revenue agency asked Nigerians to disregard the claim and rely on official government communication platforms for accurate updates regarding tax policies and fiscal policies.

According to the NRS spokesperson, the agency advised Nigerians to verify tax-related information via its recognised platforms and to avoid using unverified messages on social media.

The NRS reaffirmed its commitment to operational transparency, assuring Nigerians that any legitimate policy shifts would be properly communicated through formal, established channels.

Nigerians on edge over FG’s new tax policies

The Nigerian government has embarked on an aggressive tax reform, which began in January 2026, with most Nigerians on edge over the new policy.

Recently, there was a public outrage when members of the National Assembly raised an alarm over discrepancies in the gazetted tax documents, describing them as a cacophony of inconsistencies.

President Bola Tinubu signed four new tax laws, effectively starting a new tax regime in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu's government begins aggressive tax reform, and Nigerians react. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

Experts have expressed mixed views over the new tax reforms, with some saying the policy will impoverish Nigerians and others saying it is aimed at boosting revenue.

FG clarifies claims of 25% levy on building materials

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has denied claims that the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 imposed a 25% tax on building materials, construction funds, or money held in bank accounts.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, Taiwo Oyedele, the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, noted that claims circulating in a viral video that the new tax law would take effect in 2027 and introduce fresh levies on funds used for construction and other transactions were false.

The committee said the Act has already commenced and contains no provision imposing a 25% tax on construction costs, business expenses, or bank balances.

Source: Legit.ng