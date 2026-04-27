Verydarkman and billionaire Blord finally met after months of back and forth on social media

The activist issued a fresh warning to his colleague Omoyele Sowore as he conversed with Blord

In the video that went viral, netizens noticed the tension between the two men, igniting reactions online

Online activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has finally met face-to-face with his archenemy, Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, amid their ongoing legal battle.

The clip, which quickly made the frontline of blogs, exposed the underlying tension between the two men as they crossed paths within a court premises.

VDM and Blord’s face to face encounter fuels speculation online. Credit: @verydarkman, @mrblord

Source: UGC

Their first physical encounter fueled fresh speculations online, with netizens noting how both greeted each other in an unusual manner.

Celebrity media personality Tunde Ednut, who shared the video, offered context in his caption.

According to him, after the court sitting, Blord and his lawyer approached VDM, attempting to lighten the mood with jokes and tried to convince him to drop the case.

However, VDM reportedly stood his ground.

According to Ednut, VDM insisted he would not withdraw the case, and accused activist Omoyele Sowore of being a motivating factor.

He emphasised that Sowore’s actions had strengthened his decision to see the matter through to the very end, leaving no room for settlement at this stage.

The trending video has since sparked widespread reactions, with fans and followers sharing their takes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blord shared an adorable video with his family after weeks apart.

The video shared on Blord's official Instagram page on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, showed him in the back seat of a car with his son wrapped around him.

Blord shared the video shortly after he arrived in Anambra state, where he received a heroic welcome from his fans and supporters.

Recall that Blord was remanded over allegations of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the unauthorised use of activist online critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's identity.

He was granted bail by Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with two sureties of reputable standing and was restrained from commenting publicly on the matter.

Politician and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, alongside Blord Group, announced his release on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Blord and VDM's physical meeting sparks new wave of reactions online. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Blord and VDM's meeting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kinso_alari said:

"VDM come dy feel like Merlin… see as Blord calm chai 😂."

charminghela_ said:

"Apparently VDM is still that man both online and offline. See as Blord humble like roadside vendor wey Dey wait for tip😂."

finest1997tv

"Social media different from real life, na BLORD first throw handshake,Kuje no be Dubai oooo."

bethel_sammy said:

"B-Lord no fit talk again?🤔 Jonzing man🤨."

the_storyteller30 said:

"Verydarkman get pride dieee😂 I love itzzzz."

mctourkhey said:

"Kuje first son don finally meet him idol (VDM) 😂❤️ see as him dey smile 👏👏."

therealsimcard said:

"Men will always be Men They will end up as Friends 🤝."

the_veryfairman said:

"Hmm 🤔 At this point, I believe it’s best to let love and understanding lead. That handshake seemed genuinely sincere. I would encourage Omoyele Sowore to reach out to VeryDarkMan as an elder, so they can have a calm and constructive conversation. Sometimes, dialogue is more powerful than conflict. Let everyone go home in peace I believe the necessary lessons have been learned.."

ebonyjusty said:

"I love how Blord is smiling😆 in his mind this yeye boy.."

Blord joins Sowore's team

Legit.ng previously reported that Blord stated that he was now part of the Revolution Now movement led by activist Omoyele Sowore, hours after his release from prison.

The entrepreneur disclosed this after paying a courtesy visit to Sowore at his office in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation for what he described as the activist’s intervention during his detention.

Speaking during the visit, Blord said he had never met Sowore before the incident but felt compelled to personally thank him after his release.

“I came to see Omoyele Sowore in respect of my matter to appreciate him. As a matter of fact, I have never met Sowore in my life, but when he heard that I was being intimidated, he had to step in,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng