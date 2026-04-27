Suspected bandits have attacked a school that doubles as an orphanage in Zariagi, near Kabba Junction along the Lokoja–Okene road in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, abducting dozens of pupils and staff members.

The incident, which occurred late on Sunday night, April 27, threw the community into panic as gunmen reportedly fired shots before taking their victims to an unknown location.

Bandits Storm Orphanage Home, Abduct Pupils as Details Emerge

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Gunmen invade school under cover of darkness

Residents said the attackers struck at about 10:30 p.m., storming the Dahallukitab Group of School premises and shooting sporadically.

A resident of a nearby village, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the moment the attack began.

“It was shocking. We started hearing gunshots from that area late in the night. This morning, we heard that the gunmen attacked the orphanage and school, abducting pupils, the proprietor’s wife, and some staff," the resident said.

Kogi govt abduction, rescue of victims

The Kogi State Government confirmed that 23 pupils and the wife of the school proprietor were initially abducted during the raid.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, authorities disclosed that security operatives had successfully rescued 15 of the pupils.

“The incident occurred late on April 26, 2026, when unknown gunmen invaded the premises and abducted 23 pupils alongside the wife of the proprietor,” the statement read.

Fanwo added that a coordinated response by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies led to the rescue operation, while efforts were ongoing to secure the release of those still in captivity.

Security response praised as rescue efforts continue

The state government commended security personnel for their swift intervention, noting that their actions helped to limit the scale of the attack, Daily Trust reported.

Authorities assured residents that operations were ongoing to track down the perpetrators and ensure the safe return of the remaining victims.

Reacting to the development, the government expressed concern about the growing number of unregistered schools and orphanages operating in isolated areas.

“Operating orphanages and schools in remote areas without proper registration and notification to authorities poses serious risks, especially in the current security climate,” the statement added.

“Such practices not only undermine safety standards but also expose innocent children to avoidable dangers.”

The government urged operators of similar institutions to comply with regulations and work closely with relevant authorities to enhance security measures, Vanguard reported.

Police yet to issue official statement

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigeria Police Force in the state had not released an official statement on the incident.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages were not returned.

Source: Legit.ng