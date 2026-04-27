Chelsea have reportedly made contact with the representatives of a coach as they seek to replace Liam Rosenior

The Blues sacked Liam Rosenior 107 days into his reign at the club after losing five consecutive league matches

Calum McFarlane is currently in charge as interim, and a new manager will start work ahead of next season

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with the representative of a Premier League manager as the search for Liam Rosenior’s replacement begins.

Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior four months into his managerial reign at the club after a run of five consecutive league defeats without a goal.

Chelsea begin inquiry process to replace Liam Rosenior. Photo by Gareth Fuller.

Source: Getty Images

The English manager was appointed in January from BlueCo’s other club, RC Strasbourg, after Italian manager Enzo Maresca resigned on New Year's Day.

Rosenior started with good results, but soon fell off and with UEFA Champions League qualification for next season at stake, the club dismissed him.

There were reports of players’ mutiny in the squad as some of the players struggled to understand the manager’s ideas and some of the decisions he made.

The club installed Calum McFarlane as interim for the second time this season, having served in the same role in January when Maresca left and Rosenior came in.

McFarlane won his first game in charge against Leeds United to help Chelsea reach the FA Cup final, where they will face Manchester City.

Chelsea contact Andoni Iraola

According to Football London, Chelsea have contacted the representative of Andoni Iraola to fill the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

According to The Athletic, Iraola will leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season after three years, choosing not to renew his contract with the Cherries.

Iraola has yet to communicate his next move after confirming he will leave Bournemouth, and it is believed that Chelsea’s contact is to know his next plans.

Chelsea see this as an opportunity to have him at Stamford Bridge, having eyed him as Maresca’s replacement in the past, even before the manager resigned.

Nothing is reportedly advanced between both parties, but the Spaniard is seen as the forerunner for the position, though there are other options.

Chelsea fans immediately expressed their opposition to the news that Iraola is in the frame to be their next manager, citing unsuitability to the squad and lack of experience at the top.

@amororo_samuel wrote:

“Getting linked to Iraola says it all about the current level this club is operating now. A manager with 40% win rate in 400 games. This ownership and SDs don’t want to be accountable for their failure.”

Chelsea fans oppose Andoni Iraola's appointment as their next manager. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

@celery_v2 wrote:

“Just doesn't excite me, sideways steps. You want Premier League experience and a free agent, Glasner's your man. He wins everywhere he goes. Iraola is Poch 2.0.”

@blue_footy wrote:

“If the noise is to be taken seriously, then we are going to hire Andoni Iraola. I don't know how I will feel, but it probably means throwing away everything they have built to establish a philosophy. Because they will need to make big changes again in the squad to fit Andoni.”

Chelsea’s options to replace Liam Rosenior

Legit.ng previously reported the list of managers who could replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea after the club parted ways with the manager after four months.

The list includes Andoni Iraola, who, according to reports in the English media, has now emerged as the forerunner after contact with his representatives.

Source: Legit.ng